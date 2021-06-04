Carol Bourgonje explores inner self with first solo exhibition ‘The Innerstanding’

Carol Bourgonje is set to showcase her first solo exhibition titled “The Innerstanding“, a series of her latest artworks exploring her inner journey and selfhood.

With ‘The Innerstanding’ Bourgonje is navigating a way of intuitive art-making by creating a unity between the canvas, paint and her self.

“The urgency for this inner flow of creativity is a continual ebb and flow of my innerstanding coming into existence through my portrayal of intuitive abstraction,” expressed Bourgonje.

She views her artwork as an internal flow of creativity now being represented through the medium of painting.

Bourgonje, a self-taught intuitive abstract expressionist says it was during the national lockdown period that her self-exploration journey was“unlocked”, unleashing the artist within.

Bourgonje creates beautifully balanced abstract artworks, suing oil and acrylic paintings.

When creating these abstract artworks, the artist uses her body as a medium to create. She allows her body to flow naturally, fully allowing her intuitive self to be expressed.

“This captive moment is all-encompassing, allowing the swing of my shadow moods to bare themselves on the canvas,” she adds.

Her abstract artworks strike a beautiful balance between being extremely detailed and spontaneously created.

Each day Bourgonje creates a new work, she captures a different “modus operandi”.

She pushes her limits of play and spontaneity, exploring and building the relationship between herself and the canvas.

She allows for this relationship to become a spiritually intuitive response within her art practice.

“There is no right or wrong way to express and the excitement of the unpredictability of abstract art is intensely exciting. The thrill of the freedom to allow, to become is indescribable.”

As a young girl growing up in Zimbabwe, Bourgonje was inspired by the arts, interiors and architecture.

Her intensive global travel experience as a fashion icon also ignited her creative nature.

Several years into the fashion industry, Bourgonje decided to shift gears when she started her interior furniture business Vanilla House Interior's.

Two decades later, the multifaceted artist continued her travels, being influenced by the East, which inspired her to paint her own art for her interior shop over four years.

Inspired by her Cape Town surroundings, she unleashed this newly found self-expression which is currently unfolding into a journey that she feels “has only just begun”.

’The Innerstanding’ exhibition is set to take place on Thursday, June 10 from 6pm at Art is Art Gallery, Buchanan Square, 160 Sir Lowry Road, Woodstock, Cape Town.

The exhibition ends on Saturday, July 31.

To attend, email [email protected].

Booking is essential.