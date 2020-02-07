Cape Town - All roads lead to the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, as the headline act hip-hop Supa Mega star AKA IV League will be live this Sunday, 09 February.
Performing at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts for the first time, expect a spectacular, high energy, two-hour show from AKA and his band as the only act for the day.
“2020 will see a lot more live shows from AKA. His performance at Kirstenbosch Gardens has been a long time coming and it will set the tone for what’s to come for the rest of the year. Make sure to join us in Cape Town for a great family day with great live music,” shares AKA’s manager Raphael Benza of Vth Season.