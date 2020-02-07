Catch AKA live at Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts









Performing at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts for the first time, expect a spectacular, high energy, two-hour show from AKA and his band. Cape Town - All roads lead to the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, as the headline act hip-hop Supa Mega star AKA IV League will be live this Sunday, 09 February.

Performing at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts for the first time, expect a spectacular, high energy, two-hour show from AKA and his band as the only act for the day.

“2020 will see a lot more live shows from AKA. His performance at Kirstenbosch Gardens has been a long time coming and it will set the tone for what’s to come for the rest of the year. Make sure to join us in Cape Town for a great family day with great live music,” shares AKA’s manager Raphael Benza of Vth Season.





Doors open at 4pm with the concert kicking off from 5pm till 7pm. Tickets range from R170 – R220 (children under 6 years enter free) and can be purchased from Webtickets at Pick ‘n Pay or online.





As the main sponsor of Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts 2019/2020 season; Old Mutual will have an #OldMutualKidsZone from 16h00 – 18h30 at the AKA concert.



