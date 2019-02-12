This Valentine's Day - Thursday, 14 February 2019, Roast & Co. are hosting a delicious food and wine pairing menu with their brand new wine partner, Brampton Wines.
For only R790 per couple or R395pp, dive into a 3-course wine-paired menu & welcome drink.
(Excludes additional drinks & gratuity).
Menu
Welcome Drink
Brampton Sauvignon Blanc 2018
Starter
Baked Individual Camembert
Raspberry Yogurt, Crisp Toast & Lemon Honey
Brampton Unoaked Chardonnay 2018
Or
Charred Tenderstem & Baby Spinach Salad
Glazed Red Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds
Brampton Unoaked Chardonnay 2018
Main
Pan Seared Duck Breast Spiced Corn Puree, Charred Beets, Spring Onion, Orange Jus Roxton Red Blend 2016
Or
Roast & Co. Free Range Half Chicken
Roast Potatoes, Gravy & House Pickled Slaw
Roxton Red Blend 2015
Dessert
Yoghurt, Milk, & Berries
Brampton Rosé 2018
Or
Banana Split vs Cheesecake
Brampton Rosé 2018
For enquiries and to book your spot at this soon to be annual event, simply e-mail [email protected] or 021 424 6372.
(Full payment will secure your booking).