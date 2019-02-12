Valentine's Day at Roast & Co. Picture: Supplied
This Valentine's Day - Thursday, 14 February 2019, Roast & Co. are hosting a delicious food and wine pairing menu with their brand new wine partner, Brampton Wines. 

For only R790 per couple or R395pp, dive into a 3-course wine-paired menu & welcome drink.
(Excludes additional drinks & gratuity). 

Menu

Welcome Drink
 Brampton Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Starter  
Baked Individual Camembert 
Raspberry Yogurt, Crisp Toast & Lemon Honey
 Brampton Unoaked Chardonnay 2018  
Or
Charred Tenderstem & Baby Spinach Salad
Glazed Red Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds 
Brampton Unoaked Chardonnay 2018

Main
Pan Seared Duck Breast Spiced Corn Puree, Charred Beets, Spring Onion, Orange Jus Roxton Red Blend 2016  
Or
Roast & Co. Free Range Half Chicken 
Roast Potatoes, Gravy & House Pickled Slaw 
Roxton Red Blend 2015  

Dessert
Yoghurt, Milk, & Berries
 Brampton Rosé 2018
  Or 
Banana Split vs Cheesecake
Brampton Rosé 2018

For enquiries and to book your spot at this soon to be annual event, simply e-mail [email protected] or 021 424 6372.
(Full payment will secure your booking).