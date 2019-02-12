Valentine's Day at Roast & Co. Picture: Supplied

This Valentine's Day - Thursday, 14 February 2019, Roast & Co. are hosting a delicious food and wine pairing menu with their brand new wine partner, Brampton Wines.



For only R790 per couple or R395pp, dive into a 3-course wine-paired menu & welcome drink.

(Excludes additional drinks & gratuity).





Menu





Welcome Drink

Brampton Sauvignon Blanc 2018





Starter

Baked Individual Camembert

Raspberry Yogurt, Crisp Toast & Lemon Honey

Brampton Unoaked Chardonnay 2018

Or

Charred Tenderstem & Baby Spinach Salad

Glazed Red Onion, Roasted Sesame Seeds

Brampton Unoaked Chardonnay 2018





Main

Pan Seared Duck Breast Spiced Corn Puree, Charred Beets, Spring Onion, Orange Jus Roxton Red Blend 2016

Or

Roast & Co. Free Range Half Chicken

Roast Potatoes, Gravy & House Pickled Slaw

Roxton Red Blend 2015





Dessert

Yoghurt, Milk, & Berries

Brampton Rosé 2018

Or

Banana Split vs Cheesecake

Brampton Rosé 2018



