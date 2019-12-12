Sam Feldt. Picture: Instagram

Dutch deep house maestro, Sam Feldt returns to SA playing his signature groovy sound and will be entertaining crowds in Cape Town with Corona Chasing SunSets on Sunday, December 15. Some may say that electronic music DJ Sam Feldt’s rise to fame was serendipitous. One day, on a whim, he mailed a track he was working on to Dutch label Spinnin’ Records. Less than three hours later he received a phone call that changed his life.

"After DJing a lot in the neighbourhood and making my own music at home, I found my own sound,’ says Sam. ‘I decided to make a bold move and see what happened. I didn’t think I’d be offered a contract a few hours later."

Sam started out making and playing music at a very young age. ‘Back in the day, I had my own drive-in show and my dad used to drive me around in my hometown of Boxtel in the Netherlands to play at clubs and community centres,’ he explains. ‘When signing my first contract at Spinnin’ Records I truly felt acknowledged, because they were the first “outsiders” that really appreciated my music on a professional level. They believed in me enough to take a risk and invest in me and my career.’

Fast forward a few years and Sam has now shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the music industry, and released many of his own tracks.

And he’ll once again be bringing his melodic deep house tunes to Cape Town and Joburg as part of the Corona Chasing Sunsets series this season.