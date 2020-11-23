Cinderella gets a modern-day twist at GrandWest this summer

The familiar childhood tale of Cinderella is given a modern-day twist in “Cinderella & FrikaDella“ at GrandWest’s Roxy Revue Bar in Cape Town this summer.

This contemporary pantomime, written and directed by Allistair Izobell, features a stellar cast of performers including “Maak My Famous” season two winner Nicoleen Saal as stepdaughter Cinderella, Loukmaan Adams as mother and talent agent Patricia D, Nur Abrahams as daughter Frika, Daylin Sass as daughter Della, “Maak My Famous” season one winner Cheswyn Ruiters as Prince Siyaman Cowbell and Ramaine Barreiro as the fairy godmother.

As social media takes over their world, the ruthless mother and talent agent Patricia D manages her social media “influencer” daughters, Frika and Della with very limited talent.

The really talented unseen stepdaughter Cinderella, is ignored, treated badly and suppressed, but a massive talent competition arises.

Cinderella secretly enters it, but what do they find out?