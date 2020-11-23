Cinderella gets a modern-day twist at GrandWest this summer
The familiar childhood tale of Cinderella is given a modern-day twist in “Cinderella & FrikaDella“ at GrandWest’s Roxy Revue Bar in Cape Town this summer.
This contemporary pantomime, written and directed by Allistair Izobell, features a stellar cast of performers including “Maak My Famous” season two winner Nicoleen Saal as stepdaughter Cinderella, Loukmaan Adams as mother and talent agent Patricia D, Nur Abrahams as daughter Frika, Daylin Sass as daughter Della, “Maak My Famous” season one winner Cheswyn Ruiters as Prince Siyaman Cowbell and Ramaine Barreiro as the fairy godmother.
As social media takes over their world, the ruthless mother and talent agent Patricia D manages her social media “influencer” daughters, Frika and Della with very limited talent.
The really talented unseen stepdaughter Cinderella, is ignored, treated badly and suppressed, but a massive talent competition arises.
Cinderella secretly enters it, but what do they find out?
Book your tickets and head over to GrandWest’s Roxy Revue Bar to find out.
“Cinderella & FrikaDella”, which opened on November 23, runs until December 17, Mondays to Saturdays, with a matinee show on Sundays.
Doors open at 8pm and will be closed at 8.15pm when the curtain rises.
The matinee performances will start at 4pm.
An age limit of three applies.
Event Information:
Venue: GrandWest’s Roxy Revue Bar, Cape Town
Date: 23 November to 17 December 2020
Time: 4pm/8pm/8.15pm
Tickets: R120 - R150, available at Quicket