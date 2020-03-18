Comic Con Cape Town postponed to 2021

Cape Town - Comic Con Cape Town which was set to take place from 1-3 May 2020 has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

"After the South African government’s ban on public events over 100 people for a 90-day national disaster period, Reed Exhibitions has confirmed that the 2020 edition of Comic Con Cape Town and the co-located Cape Town International Animation Festival will sadly not be taking place," organisers said a statement.

The show will now be held from 24-27 April 2021 and will still take place at the Cape Town Stadium.

Portfolio Director Carla Massmann says: “The organising team is deeply saddened and regrets this unavoidable turn of events.”

Fans will have a choice between refunding their ticket or rolling it over to the new dates in 2021. This process will be managed hand-in-hand with ticketing partner Howler.