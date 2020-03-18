Comic Con Cape Town postponed to 2021
Cape Town - Comic Con Cape Town which was set to take place from 1-3 May 2020 has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers announced on Wednesday.
"After the South African government’s ban on public events over 100 people for a 90-day national disaster period, Reed Exhibitions has confirmed that the 2020 edition of Comic Con Cape Town and the co-located Cape Town International Animation Festival will sadly not be taking place," organisers said a statement.
The show will now be held from 24-27 April 2021 and will still take place at the Cape Town Stadium.
Portfolio Director Carla Massmann says: “The organising team is deeply saddened and regrets this unavoidable turn of events.”
Fans will have a choice between refunding their ticket or rolling it over to the new dates in 2021. This process will be managed hand-in-hand with ticketing partner Howler.
For fans wondering about the international talent announced to date, Massman says: “We are a close-knit global family. We stay in regular contact with them. Right up until this announcement they remained excited to attend the Con. They are just as disappointed as we are and we will keep you updated on all 2021 guest announcements in due course.”
Organisers said they would keep fans updated through digital channels with regular Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and newsletter updates.
"Cape Town, your heroes are still coming. Comic Con Cape Town is not saying goodbye, but rather 'see you all soon!'" the statement said.IOL