COMPETITION: Opera UCT Stages Britten’s Chilling Masterpiece The Turn of the Screw at the Baxter

Opera lovers are in for a spine-tingling treat this November as Opera UCT presents Benjamin Britten’s operatic thriller The Turn of the Screw. Five lucky IOL readers based in Cape Town can stand a chance to win double tickets to the event. Read on for details.

Running from 20 – 23 November at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town, this much-anticipated production promises to be a thrilling highlight for opera lovers and newcomers to the genre, alike. The Turn of the Screw, based on Henry James’ gothic novella, is a gripping psychological drama that tells the story of a young governess who is hired to care for two children in a remote English country house. As mysterious events begin to unfold, she suspects that the house is haunted, and the children are under the influence of malevolent spirits.

Britten’s atmospheric score heightens the tension, drawing the audience into this haunting tale of innocence and corruption. Opera UCT is joined by American stage director, Harriet Taylor, fresh from her two-year residency as a Jette Parker Artist at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, and British Movement Director, Scott Howland. The production promises a visually stunning and emotionally charged experience. Cape Town’s own Marcel Meyer will helm the design of set and costumes, adding his signature touch to the eerie Victorian setting.

The Opera UCT cast, and chamber orchestra will include two boys from Bishops Preparatory School, Alex Breslin and Ona Maelane. This staging follows Opera UCT’s triumph with the world premiere of Donizetti’s rediscovered opera, Dalinda, earlier this year, further solidifying its reputation as a trailblazer in innovative opera productions. With this latest offering, the company continues to challenge and captivate audiences with its bold programming and world-class performances.

Jeremy Silver, Director of Opera UCT and conductor for the production, expressed his excitement about the upcoming performances: "Britten’s Turn of the Screw is a powerful and evocative work that pushes both the performers and the audience into the realm of the unknown. It’s a perfect vehicle for showcasing the incredible talent we have at Opera UCT, and we are thrilled to bring this dark and compelling story to the stage." Tickets for The Turn of the Screw are available on Webtickets, with prices ranging from R100 to R500. To encourage younger audiences to experience the magic of opera, children under 18 can attend free of charge.

Performance Dates: – 20 – 23 November, Baxter Theatre WIN WIN WIN five sets of double tickets to Opera UCT’s exciting production of Benjamin Britten’s The Turn of the Screw. What is the name of the conductor for the production? Competition closes at 8am on Wednesday morning. Winners will be announced on Wednesday morning.