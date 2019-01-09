Corona SunSets Festival. Picture: Supplied

The Mother City, however, has been holding her beautiful breath waiting for her turn, and it hasn’t been in vain; the Corona SunSets Festival Cape Town is back in April 2019. The same venue that wowed everyone that attended the first ever Corona SunSets Festival in SA - the Bungalow and Oval Field - will host the return of this mystical event that celebrates good music, happy, shiny people, and the molten glory of the sunset moment.

The festival lineup will be coming soon but you can count on an incredible musical programme with a blend of beautiful live, acoustic artists and some of the worlds’ best DJs and stellar local support acts.

During 2018 Durban and Johannesburg hosted the full Corona SunSets Festival experiences with sophisticated sun-celebrating events at the Shongweni Polo Club and Val Bonne Estate respectively. Corona also toured their Chasing SunSets parties across the coastlines and urban havens of SA last year, delivering magical moments and mystical sunset memories to Plettenberg Bay, Knysna and St Francis.

Date: Saturday 6 April 2019

Venue: The Bungalow and Oval Field, Victoria Street, Cape Town

Time: 12pm - Midnight

Tickets: R250 - R550 available at Howler.