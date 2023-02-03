‘Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour’ set to take off in Cape Town

One of the world’s most icon destinations, Cape Town, has been chosen as the first venue to kick off the “Corona Sunsets World Tour”. Set to take place on April 1, the festival will offer party-goers one of the best beach parties against the backdrop of a gorgeous Cape Town sunset.

Aside from South Africa, the festival will be taking on 13 other iconic beach destinations across the globe including Chile, Peru, Colombia, Italy, Japan, Canada, UK, China, Greece, Brazil, Dominican Republic, India, and Uruguay. For the South African leg, Mzansi’s party animals will witness international musicians and DJs, including South Africa’s top artists, set the stage on fire at the Glen Country Club on Cape Town’s famed Clifton coastline on April 1. Past festivals included popular local artists like Grammy-nominated Zakes Bantwini, Msaki, El-Sun Musician and music band, GoodLuck.

Watch trailer here: Each festival will immerse attendees in creativity along with interactive elements, eco-friendly culinary experiences with locally sourced ingredients, installations from local artists and a nightly sunset ritual as the colours in the sky start to change, aimed at encouraging festival goers to unplug and enjoy nature. True to the brand’s broader ambition to protect paradise, Corona is working with non-profit partner Oceanic Global to implement a comprehensive sustainability criterion throughout the festival design as well as to assess the sustainability efforts of each festival against the NGO’s award-winning Blue Standard.

As a result, each festival on the “Corona Sunsets World Tour” will respect the natural beauty and ecosystems of each location, be free of single-use plastic, and leave a minimal trace behind. Felipe Ambra, Global Corona vice president said the team believed in taking a few moments from a busy life to enjoy the sunset. “We believe in restorative power. With these festivals, we hope to share our love of nature by making guests more aware of their environment and hopefully inspire them to become agents of positive change in their communities.

