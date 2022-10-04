Craig David announces one-off Cape Town show in December

Craig David fans are in for a treat as the UK R&B superstar heads to Cape Town for a one-night-only show. Loved for his hits including “Walking Away”, “What's Your Flava” and “Seven Days”, he’ll perform his popular “TS5” show on December 8 at the Grand Arena in GrandWest.

David’s wildly successful “TS5” show combines massive old-school anthems from R&B to swing beat, garage and basement, while merging current chart-topping house hits. “TS5” is the name of David's DJ set, something he performed at venues all over the world including music festivals. It's named after his apartment in Miami where he hosted house parties, which then encouraged him to start DJ-ing. From performing to over 100 000 people on the world-famous Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, to selling out multiple nights at London’s O2 arena, “TS5” is now a globally recognised party brand.

Over 1.5 million people worldwide have experienced his “TS5” show, including fans in Australia, Japan, Dubai, Bali, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Ibiza, Miami, New York and now Cape Town. David, 41, will also feature some of Cape Town’s favourite DJs and radio stars including Carl Wastie, Suga and Chad Saaiman. He has released four singles in the past year off his new album “22”, all of which are charting across South Africa.

The songs include “Who You Are” featuring MNEK, “DNA” featuring Galantis, “My Heart’s Been Waiting for You” featuring Duvall and “G-Love”. Most recently, “DNA” peaked at No 1 on the Heart fm Top 40. Clearly not dropping the ball, the star is also launching his new book on October 6 called “What’s Your Vibe”. I wanted this album to be a true representation of who I am as an artist and a person today, and I'm so happy the songs and messages on the album resonate with you 🧬🎶🏆

p.s the R&B though😮‍💨🥵

You can buy #22 here https://t.co/QaPrwGLPPY 🌕💿💫 — Craig David (@CraigDavid) October 1, 2022 Organisers of the show, AMP Events and Front Row Concerts say they are proud to host David.

