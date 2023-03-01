‘Cruise’ production docks in Cape Town after stellar reviews

A South African cast take on internationally produced “Cruise” as the story docks in the Mother City. As part of the first international staging outside of the UK, the Olivier Award-nominated play, written and originally performed by Jack Holden, heads to “The Homecoming Centre” in Cape Town from April 12 to 30.

When diagnosed with HIV in 1984, Spencer was told he has four years left to live. The production is framed around the true story of what should have been his last night on earth. Spencer and his partner Dave sell their house and car and spend all their money partying. Daniel Geddes in Cruise. Picture: Odette Putzier “Cruise” takes the audience on an emotional roller coaster in an hilarious ode to gay culture in the 1980s and how HIV/Aids changed the community.

A statement released to IOL Entertainment, read: “It’s staging in South Africa is very appropriate, as 2022 marked the 40th anniversary of the arrival of the HIV/Aids pandemic on the African continent.” “Cruise” is directed by Josh Lindberg with original music by John Patrick Elliott, set design by Wilhelm Disbergen, lighting by Jane Gosnell and is produced by Colin Law. Geddes said: “Taking on a role of this scope and acclaim was super exciting and humbling. It was especially nerve-racking stepping into Jack’s shoes as the original writer/performer. Can we do his piece justice?”

He continued: “The responses from the Joburg audiences in December were a resounding ‘Yes’. “This Olivier-nominated play is so important and exceptionally beautiful. I can’t wait for Cape Town audiences to see Jack’s amazing work for the first time this April.” Lindberg added: “This play sits perfectly relevant here in South Africa, within our current time. Now more than ever (somewhat sadly) our world still has so much further to travel in terms of acceptance of all.

“To live every day like it is your last, in the present – this story can be related to individual stories and can find home with each of us. “I am honoured at the fact we have the opportunity to share this production with a Cape Town audience (and beyond). I respect our team, each who joined my vision and contributed profoundly to what it has become. “Light, set structures and sound become storytelling tools – architecture, lines and boxes that metaphorically hold each individual story – and then release them.”