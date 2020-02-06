Picture a song in which the boundaries of musical genres cease to exist, where boundless imagination runs unchecked and mind-boggling vocal harmonies crescendo into a ubiquitous explosion of aural pleasure... you'll then begin to understand the music of four-time Grammy Award winner Jacob Collier.
Collier is just 25 years old, but already the self-taught multi-instrumentalist and vocalist has attracted the attention and admiration of some of the biggest names in world music.
Collier started making YouTube videos in 2012, where he arranged, performed, recorded, filmed and edited densely-layered compositions and arrangements, with his own unique DIY approach.
His videos drew praise from around the world from the likes of Herbie Hancock, David Crosby, Steve Vai, and Quincy Jones, who manages Collier to this day.
He was also one of the surprise guests at Jones' 85th birthday party celebrations, at the Montreux Jazz Club, in 2018.
At the end of 2015, Jacob crafted his debut album, "In My Room", in his music room at home, which he produced, performed and recorded entirely by himself.
The album topped 23 international iTunes Jazz charts and went on to win his first two Grammys. Jacob is the youngest-ever winner in his two categories.
His success has led to collaborations on television commercials for Samsung, Apple Beats, and Volkswagen.
He aided in scoring a film for Dreamworks alongside Hans Zimmer, and performed at Coachella with Hans and Pharrell.
His musical collaborators and fans include the likes of Coldplay, Ty Dolla $ign, Tori Kelly, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Charlie Puth, Kehlani, and YBN Cordae.
In January 2018, Jacob began designing and creating a recording project on an unprecedented scale – a quadruple album called "DJESSE": 50 songs, divided over four volumes, with each operating within a separate musical universe of sound, style and genre.
Scattered across the four volumes are more than 30 collaborators from nearly every facet of the music world, including Daniel Caesar, Lianne La Havas, Oumou Sangaré, dodie, JoJo, Steve Vai, and Take 6, to name a few.