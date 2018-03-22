Electronic music producer and performer Mandie Mafu shared his knowledge in the digital music workshop held at the Cape Sun Hotel earlier this week. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - As part of its ongoing sustainable training and development programmes, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) puts on a series of masterclasses each year. These free masterclasses are an ideal opportunity for anyone with an interest in music, of any genre), to learn from professional performers – to better their own shows or simply just to get up close and personal with some of the festival’s artists.





The CTIJF Masterclasses have always been well subscribed and in 2018 the organisers expect no different, with a stellar line-up of music masters who have agreed to share their stories and present their musical mind-food.





Tomorrow, Saturday March 24 , the godfather of Indian jazz, Louiz Banks will offer his Indi pop, progressive jazz and Indo jazz fusion knowledge up for discussion; trumpeter Nicholas Payton US, whose music fuses his hometown New Orleans sound with modern jazz, hip hop, mixtape and spoken-word, will delve into what makes his music happen and; best known as the father of Ethio jazz, Mulatu Astatke, who is recognised for his unique blend of traditional Ethiopian music, Western jazz and Latin rhythms, will round out the masterclass offering for 2018.





The masterclasses will take place at the VOC Room on the third floor of the Cape Sun Hotel at the following times: 10.30am to 11,15am - Louiz Banks;11.30am to 12.15pm - Nicholas Payton; 12.30pm to 13.15pm - Maluta Atzuka.









Although free of charge, booking is essential. Please reserve a seat online.





Official sponsors of the 19th annual Cape Town International Jazz Festival are the Department of Arts and Culture, Independent Media and AYO Technology Solutions. Other sponsors include host city, City of Cape Town and Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages. With funding support from The National Lotteries Commission (NLC).



