Davido is super excited to come to South Africa – Cape Town on the 9th of March 2019 at the renowned Shimmy Beach Club. For one night only Davido and his superstar guest line up will raise the temperature on the beachfront venue, showing just why he is the reigning king of Afro Beats.

Nigerian Superstar singer, songwriter and multitalented record producer David Adeleke known across the globe as Davido, continued his winning streak with an epic sold-out concert at the O2 Arena in London.

He joins the likes of Drakes, Rihanna, Adele, and Kanye West to have sold out the U.K venue.

David Adedeji Adeleke better known by his stage name Davido, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer.

His 2011 single "Dami Duro" was well received throughout Nigeria. He has produced songs for Naeto C, Skales, Tiwa Savage and Sauce Kid. In April 2012, he signed an endorsement deal with MTN Nigeria. On October 23, 2013, Davido partnered with Guinness Nigeria for the "Guinness World of More" concert.

Event information:

Venue: Shimmy Beach Club

Date: 09 March 2019

Time: 15:00

Tickets: R300 - R1100 available at Webtickets. For VVIP hospitality booking please contact [email protected]