Day at the Duck Race 2020 promises to be 'Kiff'

The second annual Day at the Duck Race will take place on the 24 October at Essere Lodge, Tulbagh albeit under strict health and safety regulations in accordance to Covid-19 event protocols. The Kiffness will play his first live performance since lockdown. Last year the inaugural event raised over R12 000 for CHAIN Boland, an NPO that oversees 5 towns of the Witzenberg Municipal district - Ceres, Tulbagh, Prince Alfred Hamlet, Wolseley and Op die Berg. It is a pro-life organisation, with a focus on rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing animals. As a non-profit organisation it relies on donations of the public and private sector. This year the event organisers aim to raise R25 000 for the charity.

The event is categorised very low risk with a limited capacity of only five-hundred attendees.

Patrons can be assured that their health and safety is a priority.

The owners of Essere Lodge (owners of rescues themselves) have opened their property yet again, to host the fund-raiser.

Attendees can expect a wonderful day out in the country, with lots of fun for people of all ages, plenty of food and refreshments and of course, the best in local entertainment.

Besides providing the town with a much-needed financial boost, vendors of the event are local small-business owners who need your support.

Not forgetting our four-legged friends who need our help too.

Entrance fees cost R150, which includes your duck adoption and can be purchased on Webtickets.

For an additional R50 event attendees are encouraged to “adopt” additional ducks to race down the “Bointjies” river and increase your chances of winning.

South African retail chain, Crazy Store, have sponsored the main race the “Crazy Store Derby” as well as the decoration station where ducks can be decorated and personalised, in order to be identified when participating.

Other races include the veterans, kiddies and corporate races.

The owner of the winning duck will receive R5000 in prize money.

In addition to the public race, this year there are corporate sponsorships available, at R1000 per duck, with a cash prize of R10 000 to the winning corporate. (Corporate event packages also available on request)

Event Information

Date: Saturday, 24 October 2020

Time: 10am to 7pm

Venue: Essere Lodge, Tulbagh

Tickets: R150, available Webtickets