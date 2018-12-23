Day Zero - The Water Shortage comedy tour. Picture: Supplied

Nothing is off limits when it comes to stand up comedians, a fact evident in the title of the latest comedy show to hit the Mother City. Day Zero - The Water Shortage Tour is the hottest four-man stand-up comedy shows to hit Mzansi this year. It’s a tongue in cheek ode to the water crisis that was experienced in Cape Town, the hometown of headliners, Carl Weber, Dalin Oliver, Kagiso Mokgadi and Yaaseen Barnes.

Following a nationwide tour, the quartet of comedy award nominees and winners bring their individual comedic styles to Canal Walk Nu Metro on 28 and 29 December 2018.

Dalin Oliver is back from a by popular demand final run of his one-man show, Face For Radio, at the Baxter Theatre.

This sought-after funny man broadened his horizons with a role in the South African Action Comedy, Finders Keepers and has since had his debut one-man special I Came, I Taught, I Left air on 1 Magic on DSTV. Oliver also hosts 2018 Savanna Comics Choice Award-nominated comedy radio show, Happy Hour, on Good Hope FM every Monday with fellow Comedian Carl Weber.

Weber is fresh off two sold out one-man shows, Waar was Jy and Bloem-Boykjie Diaries, at Cape Town Comedy Club, including a three-night run at Garden Court Theater. He made his TV Debut on Comedy Central in 2012 and has opened for international acts such as Greg Behrendt and Pablo Francisco.

An impressive feat early in his career after he broke onto the comedy scene as the winner of Phat Joe’s Cape Town’s Next Comic hosted by Heart FM - coincidentally beating, his now good friend, Oliver to the coveted spot.

The two are joined by fellow personality Yaaseen Barnes, Savanna Comic's Choice Intermediate Comic Of The Year Award Winner, who is not only a sought-after stand-up comedian but also a writer for the SAFTA winning Point of Order, a South African panel show which sees comedians go head to head in a mock parliament.

He is currently filming the third season of the extremely popular web series, the Weekly Noise. Known for his hard-hitting one-liners, Yaaseen has had a meteoric rise in comedy since winning the Good Hope FM Laughmaster Competition in 2014.

The foursome is rounded off by comedic powerhouse, Comic's Choice Award winner - Kagiso KG Mokgadi. He had his comedy breakthrough at the Jo’burg Arts Alive Festival in the Comedy Nine -Nine showcase in 2012 and earned rave reviews from the audience members and organisers.

Known for various roles on TV and the Big screen, some of his best-known performance include The Jive Funny Festival Cape Town and London, Keeping You in Stitches with Riaad Moosa, The Marc Lottering Roadshow, Blacks Only Comedy Show and many more.

It’s time for the next generation of comedians to get into the spotlight and take to the stage. Do not miss this amazing line-up in town for only two nights.

Event Information

Ticket Prices: R120.00 (pre-booked) and R150 at the door.

Bookings: Webtickets

Date: 28 and 29 December 2018.

Venue: Nu Metro Canal Walk Cinema 2.

Time: 8:30pm.

Duration: 1hr:45min (no interval)

Age restriction: 16 L