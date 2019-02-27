December Streets. Picture: Supplied

Following the much-anticipated release and success of their hugely popular singles’ Wild Heart and Magic earlier in 2018, South African indie-pop group December Streets released their eagerly awaited new Summer singles, titled, ‘Messed Up’ & ‘Summertime’ which have climbed the SA radio charts much like their former radio hits. This March, the musos will head to Cape Town for a one night only live concert at the popular Raptor Room in the city centre.

The band will take fans on a live musical journey from their early hits to their latest chart climbers for an energetic and on fire performance. Joining the band on the night as support acts will be the feel-good pop band, The Vanilla, hailing from Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs.

‘It’s been some time since we’ve played a club show for our Cape Town fans, we can’t wait to bring the vibe back down to our favourite city!’’, says band frontman, Tristan Coetzee.

Event Information:

Venue: Raptor Room

Date: 08 March 2019

Time: 7pm

Tickets: R80 available at Webtickets.