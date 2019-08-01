Cape Town - Singing Sensations The Xtremes are back on the scene - bigger, bolder and better than ever - with seven unique shows starting on 1 August 2019. Since their launch in 2012 (alongside the highly acclaimed Musical Director Glenn Swart), this popular act has wowed audiences locally and abroad, sharing the stage with many incredible artists including Gloria Gaynor and Barry White. Previously known as The Original Tons from

On Broadway and Madame Zingara, the trio - Marguerita Freeks, Dorothy Engelbrecht and Lelethu Zulu – deliver a unique mix of Burlesque, Motown, Jazz, Rock and Disco with a distinct African flair; dazzling diners with their bold and brassy renditions of Ray Charles, Jean Knight and Nancy Sinatra. It’s the seamless blending of soulful sounds with humour, sass and decades of experience.

“One of the main reasons we have booked The Xtremes is to offer Cape Town something that is missing in the entertainment industry; the ability to have a great meal, with incredible live music that appeals to all ages,” says Neil Basel, owner of The Station on Bree.

This means that families and friends of all ages will have somewhere to gather to celebrate special occasions - not limited to just a dinner or restaurant, or a loud club in order to dance.

The Station on Bree takes “themed bar” to another level with “Mind the Gap” signage, iconic subway sounds, station maps across the ceiling, and waiters kitted in train-conductor outfits.

The London underground is a melting pot and meeting point of diverse cultures and busking talent, and the bustling Bree Street venue is therefore ideally suited to a family-friendly series of dining and dancing with Cape Town’s favourite divas.

The Station will be serving a special three-course menu to be enjoyed during the 90 minutes of live entertainment. As with the restaurants main menu, a taste of Mexico, the Middle East, London and South Africa influence the dishes.

Starters will include a selection of their popular tapas, while mains will feature their perfectly grilled steaks, succulent seafood as well as their

delicious Chicken Kiev. Classic cheesecake and decadent waffles with ice cream will complete this show(stopping) dinner. First course will be served at 19h30 before the show starts at 20h00. And once dessert has been savoured, the dance floor opens at 22h00.

Each night the ladies will deliver a fresh performance so bookings are essential. Tickets cost R250, which include the show and the three-course meal, or R100 for the show only (seating will be reserved for dining customers).

Email [email protected] or call +27 21 422 0566. You can also book a table by following this link: https://thestation.capetown/bookings

Show Schedule:

