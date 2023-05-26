Divas unite for ‘Soul Sisters’ at GrandWest

If you’re a firm believer in old-school music then you can’t miss what’s about to be served at the “Soul Sisters 2023” concert taking place at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, on Saturday, May 27. Some of Mzansi’s hottest female artists, including Lady Zamar, Andrea Fortuin, Amy Jones, Ramaine Barreiro and Vuvu Khumalo, will light up the stage alongside American singer and songwriter Robin S.

For one night only, the all-women line-up will unite to deliver timeless classics. Robin S will perform hits including her debut single “Show Me Love”, “Luv 4 Luv”, “It Must Be Love”, as well as her new single “See It My Way”. The singer, who achieved success in the 1990s with house music singles, had three No.1 singles on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart.

HeartFM’s Suga will keep the crowd entertained in between set changes. Tickets start from R195 at Ticketmaster. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Eagan February impersonates Michael Jackson at the ‘You're Funny Comedy Show’ held at the Athlone Civic Centre. Picture: Phando/Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Archives “King of Pop Experience”

Following a successful run at GrandWest Casino in 2022, the “King of Pop Show” is back by popular demand. In this production, Eagan February takes audience through a thrilling journey of his famous Michael Jackson moves to show why he is one of South Africa’s top MJ impersonators. He will entertain fans with music classics like “Billy Jean”, “Beat It”, “Thriller” and more. Aside from looking like the star, February also does a decent job of sounding like him.

Where: Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest Casino. When: May 27 at 8pm. Cost: R200 – R250 via Quicket. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Pius Xulu. Picture: Supplied “ComedyOClockSA” A stand-up comedy concept born out of the Covid-19 pandemic, “ComedyOClockSA” takes centre stage at the Southern Cape Sun Hotel. The event is the brainchild of Cape Town-based comedian Pius Xulu.

What started as an online comedy show now sees its first live performance. This is a big deal for Xulu, as he used to be an employee at Southern Sun Cullinan Hotel and was retrenched during the pandemic. Xule described it as “a great testimony that at times when other doors shut, they’re really preparing us for bigger and better doors to open”.

The line-up includes Xulu, Shimmy Isaacs, Siya Seya, Mira Hewana, Kolping Mbumba, Mmangaliso Mhlongo and social media sensation Unkle Thobz with DJ RudyRoxx on the decks. Where: Southern Cape Sun Hotel, 23 Strand Street, Cape Town. When: May 26.

Cost: R150 via Quicket or R200 at the door. Upper Union. Picture: Supplied “Taaibosch wine-paring dinner” Upper Union will be hosting Taaibosch for a wine-pairing dinner. Cellar master Schalk-Willem Joubert of Taaibosch will be showcasing the critically acclaimed Taaibosch Crescendo, along with outstanding wines from the Oddo Vins and Domaines two South African properties, Le Chant and Pink Valley Wines.