In its 8th year running year, the picnic maintains an offering built on the premise of creating a safe and festive environment for patrons to enjoy whilst creating memories. Picture: Supplied

The Cape Summer Picnic is an annual outdoor music showcase which attracts between 7000 - 8500 music lovers in the Western Cape. The show contributes to creating work for members of the entertainment and lifestyle fraternity by hiring local entertainment amongst other services.

Capetonians can expect a line-up boasting a compliment of local talent with the likes of Gqoms master ace Aux Womdantso, OD, Seavhe, Rands Cape Town co-founder Mshayi.

In addition, national acts such as Afrotainment music mogul DJ Tira, Gqom Duo Distruction Boys, Gqom queen Babes Wodumo and House music Duo Black Motion will be setting the stage alight with stellar performances. The event will be taking place on November 25th 2018

The event is opened to adults only, tickets are available via Webtickets online as well as from all Pick n Pay outlets across the Western Cape.

To follow updates regarding the event patrons are encouraged to follow the events social media platforms all of which are named Cape Summer Picnic.