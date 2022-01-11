Doc MacLean releases dates for biggest blues tour in South Africa

Contemporary delta blues musician and master guitarist Doc MacLean returns to South Africa for his fifth African tour. MacLean’s Streamline Blues South African Tour kicked off this past past weekend at the Alma Café in the Mother City.

Next stop is Die Boer Theatre, Durbanville on Thursday, January 13, then Daisy Jones Bar, Stellenbosch on Friday, January 14. Travelling over 20 000km by land, the World’s Biggest Little Blues Tour will include some 60 shows across South Africa. The tour will feature occasional, pop-up collaborations with well-known South African blues, roots and traditional artists.

During his tour, MacLean will offer free workshops for aspiring young artists. His latest body of work, Streamline, was recorded in Cape Town, MacLean’s home away from home. In a previous conversation with IOL, MacLean expressed his love for South Africa, which its people, the music, the food and the talent, inspires him as a musician.

“The bar is set high for the arts here. South African writers have got to provide content in their work. Everybody’s got a story and they wear it on their sleeve,” MacLean said. “I’m a storyteller. I do everything from theatre shows to the little workshops in the townships, to mentoring South African musicians on how to do business. I guess part of why I keep coming here is that I’ve really experienced the big hug, South Africa,” said the star. MacLean occasionally features local artists including Tim Parr, Albert Frost, Marcia Moon and Bill Knight. McLean also worked with closely with Steve Fataar, the legendary guitarist who passed away in 2020. Fataar was a member of the popular 1960s group “The Flames”.