Durban’s prolific artist Sibusiso Mashiloane all set for two day tour in Cape Town

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning pianist, Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane, will be making his way down to Cape Town for a much-anticipated two day tour. Together with his band, they will perform at Alliance Française du Cap on Friday April 30, and at The Native Yards on Sunday, May 1. Joining his tour is Cape Town-based musicians Shaun Johannes on double bass, Bonolo Nkoane on drums, Nono Nkoane on vocals, and Buddy Wells on saxophone and flute. Together they plan to set the stage alight. Mashiloane, whose gigs are inspired by funk, hip hop, gospel and traditional music from South Africa, loves performing in Cape Town, and said it’s always special because the Mother City is a city that afforded our apartheid era heroes a platform to perform. "Performing in Cape Town is always very special to me since it’s a city that played a significant role in affording our South African heroes with a platform to perform during the apartheid era," he said

The “iHubo Labomdabu“ album maker also enjoys playing with this specific band because they understand his music.

“Playing with this band will be very helpful since they are very experienced in my exploration of sound and, of course, Shaun and Buddy played with my heroes such as Moses Molelekwa, Zim Ngqawana and Winston Mankunku Ngozi,” said Mashiloane.

It is no coincidence that Mashiloane chose the weekend of International Jazz Day to visit the mother city.

“Jazz as an art-form, conceived through freedom and identity, is worth celebrating, not just in one day but daily, especially in the context of embracing and exploring our identity and heritage,” he said.

Mashiloane, now synonymous with the South African Jazz scene and music stages across the globe, has released five successful albums.

He is a multi-award winning and nominated artist at prestigious ceremonies and events like the SAMAs, the AFRIMA awards and the International Urban Music Awards.

Currently Mashiloane is studying towards a PhD focusing on the nostalgia-seeped themes of home that Mashiloane can't help but find himself instinctively returning to.

His music is steeped in rich, indigenous history and scholarship that doesn't try to erase the west's influences in shaping how we see ourselves, and our individual and collective relationship to music.

"I have an aspirational view in raising awareness about the value of our works as Africans and I aim to be one of the influences in a new generation of musicians, music collectors and live music audiences who will pride themselves on their African heritage," Mashiloane added.

On April 30 at Alliance Française du Cap, tickets are R120 at the door with his set starting at 7.30pm.

On May 1 at Jazz in the Native Yards, tickets are R120 at the door with his set starting at 4pm.