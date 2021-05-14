Elvis Sibeko’s ‘Dance Can Dance’ musical celebrates healing power of dance and music

“Dance Can Dance: The Spirit of Enchantment” is a musical theatre production that celebrates the healing power of dance and music.

The show, which is inspired by Elvis Sibeko’s album titled “Dance Can Dance: The Spirit of Enchantment”, is set to take place on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15, at the Artscape Opera House.

The show is also choreographed and directed by Sibeko.

The aim of the show is to bring back the spirit of dance and music from the creative artists and for the audience to experience the greatest world of dance that is told through cinematic orchestra music and afro-fusion dance style.

The event forms part of the fundraising programme for artists who have not been able to generate income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the show, Sibeko expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in making his dream project come to fruition.

He said: “Thank you all for believing in my vision and supporting me at all levels in ensuring that my dream comes true.

“Let us be great examples of creating a strong South African arts industry that is free from its current obstacles and be a centre of attraction for excellence.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with the many acts of ubuntu to help a young black creative man to achieve his dreams no matter what the challenges are.”

Sibeko is a world-renowned theatre-maker, award-winning dancer, choreographer, director and composer.

One of his latest works includes “The Kingdom Of Ubuntu The Musical” that was filmed at Artscape in 2020 to celebrate South Africa’s Heritage Month.

The stage will be graced by the indigenous songstress and the multi-award-winning Babalwa Zimbini Makwethu.

She will be joined by internationally acclaimed South African Youth Choir; professional magician Mawonga Gayiya; Indoni Dance, Arts & Leadership Academy and the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

Ticket are available at Computicket for R100.