Emo Adams and Take Note celebrate 21 years of GrandWest magic

This December GrandWest turns 21, and what better way to party than with a night of singing and dancing with award winning entertainer, Emo Adams and the Take Note band. To celebrate 21 years of GrandWest magic the complex will host 21 shows, over 21 days starting from Wednesday, 15 December 2021 at the Roxy Revue Bar. The show will run over New Year and into January 2022.

“Turning 21 is a milestone so we wanted to mark the occasion. Instead of having just one show for visitors, we decided to have 21 shows over 21 days to make this is a truly festive season,” says GrandWest General Manager, Mervyn Naidoo. Describing the new show, Emo Adams says, “I am really excited about this extravaganza. It will be my first time back on stage with the Take Note band in five years, so you can expect we are going bring a lekker jol with hits, energy, jokes and a few surprises. It's the perfect way to end this crazy year.” says Emo Adams. Capetonians need little introduction to Emo Adams, whose 25 year career in show business has amassed a multitude of fans, and a host of awards and accolades.

From his early years, Adams was exposed to harmony and melody by his father and equally talented elder brother (and actor) Loukmaan Adams, and he soon became conscripted into singing and dancing groups on the Cape Flats. Malay choirs are where Emo cut his musical teeth and cemented his cultural identity and he has gone on to play on stages all over the country as well as the world. From working for the late Taliep Pietersen and David Kramer as a stage hand on Kat & The Kings, to performing every single character in the globally successful show, ambition, hard work, commitment and raw talent – Emo Adams has them all. The audience will recognise some familiar faces in the band which is led by bass player and musical director Sean De Vries. Other members of the high energy band include Shaun Francke on electric and acoustic guitars, Marco Mentoor on Piano and Keyboards and Lance Rhoda on drums and percussion.

The band has performed with a number of musical greats such as Johnny Clegg, Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels Neville Nash, Garth Taylor, Vicky Sampson, Simphiwe Dana to mention but a few. But it was when it was when their paths crossed with Emo Adams in 2007 at the Luxurama Theatre that a new style of band and performer was born. They went onto to play to more than 250 sold out shows a year in South Africa, and they generally became known as as Emo Adams & The Take Note band. With several awards, DVDs, live shows and musicals later, Emo Adams and the band are finally reuniting to do 21 shows over three weeks to mark GrandWest’s 21st birthday. Roxy Revue Bar’s has capacity for 160 people but Covid-19 regulations has a limited number of tickers per show, so be sure to book to secure your seat.

Tickets are available at Quicket.co.za. The Grand Show: Show Run

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 to 09 January 2022 Show Times 20h00 – 21h45 (evening shows)

17h00 – 18h45 (show on 31 December) 15h00 – 16h45 (matinee shows) Ticket Prices

R180 – 15 Dec to 23 Dec R220 – 28 Dec to 30 Dec R250 – 31 Dec (New Year Show)

R200 – 04 Jan to 09 Jan Tickets can be purchased online quicket.co.za VENUE: