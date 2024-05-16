Engelbert Humperdinck announces ‘The Last Waltz’ Farewell Tour, 2024 in South Africa

Now, after an illustrious career spanning over six decades, he has announced his final hoorah, ‘The Last Waltz’ Farewell Tour, set to captivate audiences in Cape Town and Gauteng.

Engelbert Humperdinck, born Gerry Dorsey, rose to international fame in 1965, enchanting listeners with his romantic melodies. With hits like 'Release Me’, ‘A Man Without Love’ and 'The Last Waltz’, he has sold over 150 million records worldwide and has received numerous accolades, including four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe for Entertainer of the Year, and he is one of only a handful of artists with a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Las Vegas Walk of Fame.

In a recent interview, Engelbert described his methodology when it comes to music, stating, "I have always approached my music with a romantic touch, singing these wonderful lyrics about love. I think romance is what makes the world go round." It is this enduring passion for music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.