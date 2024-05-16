Engelbert Humperdinck announces ‘The Last Waltz’ Farewell Tour, 2024 in South Africa

British musical legend Engelbert Humperdinck has thrilled audiences for decades with his timeless classics and charismatic performances.
Now, after an illustrious career spanning over six decades, he has announced his final hoorah, ‘The Last Waltz’ Farewell Tour, set to captivate audiences in Cape Town and Gauteng.
Engelbert Humperdinck, born Gerry Dorsey, rose to international fame in 1965, enchanting listeners with his romantic melodies. With hits like 'Release Me’, ‘A Man Without Love’ and 'The Last Waltz’, he has sold over 150 million records worldwide and has received numerous accolades, including four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe for Entertainer of the Year, and he is one of only a handful of artists with a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Las Vegas Walk of Fame.
In a recent interview, Engelbert described his methodology when it comes to music, stating, "I have always approached my music with a romantic touch, singing these wonderful lyrics about love. I think romance is what makes the world go round." It is this enduring passion for music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.
Reflecting on his journey, Engelbert shared memories of his childhood in Madras, India, where his love for music blossomed within his family. Despite early struggles in his career, he persevered, eventually finding success with hits like 'Release Me,' which transformed his life and career.
Engelbert's influence extended beyond music, as he formed friendships with icons like Elvis Presley and Dean Martin, Tony Bennet, Jerry Lewis and Sammy Davis Jr, who all left a lasting impression on him.
The tour will visit two prestigious venues in South Africa, starting with the SunBet Arena at Time Square Casino in Pretoria on Friday, 12 July 2024, at 8pm, followed by a performance at the Grand Arena at GrandWest in Cape Town on Sunday, 14 July 2024, at 4pm - tickets are on sale now through Webtickets.co.za.
Concerts in the UK and Australia were sold out in a matter of days so be sure to book yours quickly.
Don't miss the chance to witness a music icon bid farewell to the stage, in style. Audiences can expect an unforgettable evening of timeless classics and heartfelt performances as Engelbert Humperdinck takes them on a journey through his remarkable musical legacy.
