Picture: Supplied

Valentine’s Day is upon us and as a special way to show appreciation this year, the President Hotel invites loved ones and friends alike to a romantic evening surrounded by breathtaking sea views. Attendees will be treated to a silent open-air cinema experience with the screening of the beautiful film, “Me Before You”. Guests can enjoy a glass of Piper-Heidsieck champagne on arrival, charcuterie antipasto board with a selection of locally sourced cheeses, delicious cold meats, and plenty of veggie accompaniments to balance out the shared platter for two, as well as popcorn to enjoy during the movie. T

The day of love wouldn’t be complete without a sweet treat, which is why the President Hotel will be spoiling movie-goers with an indulgent red velvet cheesecake and Valhorna brownie.

Ticket prices are R395pp, which includes a seat, headset, welcome drink, popcorn, and charcuterie antipasto board for two and dessert. For those wishing to indulge even more, limited number of VIP packages are available at R1500 per couple, which also includes two glasses of Piper-Heidsieck champagne on arrival, gourmet picnic basket for two, premium seating with blankets and pillows, as well as a handwritten card and box of chocolates for your loved one.

Doors open at 6pm and the movie will start at 8pm. Limited tickets are available. For more information or to book a seat, please email [email protected] or call +27 (21) 434 8111.