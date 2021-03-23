Enjoy jazz and a picnic at Hazendal Wine estate on Friday 26 March

Toast to the good life while relaxing on Hazendal’s lush lawns, with a seasonally inspired picnic basket brimming with delicious treats and a bottle of our Christoffel Hazenwinkel white whilst being serenaded with swinging jazz by The Moonshine Band.

In an age of digital synthesizers, sequencers and DJ’s, Moonshine is a rarity – an exciting, polished band with an organic sound featuring some of the hippest Jazz musicians in the Cape Town Jazz scene.

Lead by saxophonist, Dan Shout, Moonshine is jazz with a kick! The journey starts in the Roaring 20’s Prohibition Era and takes the listener through the Swingin’ 30’s and 40’s, ending with the classic rock ‘n’ roll sounds of the 1950’s. Moonshine includes some of the greatest hits of the 1960’s in their repertoire, think Motown era as well as a sprinkling of modern pop songs composed in a 50’s or Motown style! In other words, expect to hear music from Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Nina Simone, Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, right through to the rocking sounds of Chuck Berry, Big Joe Turner, Fats Domino, Elvis, Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, Amy Winehouse and Meghan Trainor.

Date: Friday 26 March 2021

Arrive: Anytime from 18h00