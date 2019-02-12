The Raddison Blu Waterfront. Picture: Jamal Grootboom

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and the Radisson Blu is ready with two unique offerings for a lovers' day/night out.



The day of love is something people either wait for the whole year or dread if you’re still stuck in 'singleville'.





For those celebrating the day with their special someone, The Radisson Blu Waterfront is hosting two options for you to enjoy with your partner. You can either enjoy their Valentine’s Day picnic or their set menu.





Last month I had the opportunity to get a preview of the offerings with an amalgamation of the two in the beautiful outdoor setting of their Tobago's Restaurant and Terrace.





The night kicked off with a special Valentine’s Hendricks Gin cocktail made by one of their resident barmen, AJ Snetler. In the picnic basket, they have sushi for two, consisting of two salmon fashion sandwiches, two salmon maki, four salmon roses, two pieces of nigiri, two pieces of rainbow rolls and two speciality California rolls.





Sushi for 2 normal option. Picture: Jamal Grootboom

Sushi for 2 vegetarian option. Picture: Jamal Grootboom





Tobago’s might not be one of the go-to restaurants for quality sushi, but it should be. The rice was perfectly cooked and with the sushi beautifully presented and exquisitely prepared.





Along with this in the picnic basket also has a tabbouleh feta salad with lemon coriander dressing, pancetta and melon salad, a selection of cheese served with preserves and pickles, a selection of rolls with butter and spreads.





Tabbouleh feta salad with lemon coriander dressing. Picture: Jamal Grootboom Pancetta and melon salad. Picture: Jamal Grootboom Selection of cheese served with preserves and pickles, a selection of rolls with butter and spreads. Picture: Jamal Grootboom

The tabbouleh feta salad was surprisingly flavourful where did acidity of the lemon coriander dressing was a great counterpoint to the fattiness of the feta. Pancetta and melon are a match made in heaven. And by the time we made it to the cheese platter, we could barely have enough room left.





However, there’s always room for dessert and boy did the strawberries with dark chocolate marshmallow brownie and honeycomb come with everything you want to end off a romantic meal.





Strawberries with dark chocolate marshmallow brownie and honeycomb. Picture: Jamal Grootboom

The picnic costs R795 per couple which includes a welcome cocktail and bottle of house wine, while the set menu is priced at R695 per person and includes a welcome cocktail. Seating at both events is limited, so be sure to book ahead to avoid disappointment. To book, call +27 21 441 3000 or email [email protected]



