The prestigious Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo Cape Town returns to Val de Vie Estate on Saturday. The ninth annual event promises to be a spectacular day out in the Cape Winelands, where distinguished guests will be sipping Veuve Clicquot champagne under the summer sun.

This year, South African actress and Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Nomzamo Mbatha returns as host of the event, joined by Mark Bayly, well-known South-African television presenter.

Charismatic television and film actor, executive producer, philanthropist and author Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins will be attending along with more than 3000 prestigious guests, many from neighbouring countries and provinces, paying homage to the high-speed, high-skill game of polo.

2019 marks the 150 years celebration of polo as a modern game. Referred to as the Sport of Kings, it demands a special bond between horse and rider, a unique fusion of athletic talents – stamina, strength, flexibility and skill. For the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo, Team Veuve Clicquot will take on Team Maserati for the coveted cup, in the highest goaled polo match yet to take place on Val de Vie Estate. The match continues the tradition of ever-improving polo at Val de Vie Estate with a 15-goal match set to thrill the crowd.

The polo teams consist of:



In line with Veuve Clicquot polo matches in New York and Los Angeles, the spotlight is on understated but elegant daywear in chic colour blocking ranging from sunburst yellow to blush-pink. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes for the much-anticipated divot-stomping during half time of the polo match. This year ‘Best Dressed’ falls away, conforming with the international celebration of polo with focus on the game, social and business networking and the Veuve Clicquot lifestyle experience.





What’s new at the 2019 event is the extension of the VIP area where guests will enjoy the luxury offering of Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label as signature drink, canape service, gourmet grazing tables, entertainment, VIP parking and of course a riveting 15-goal polo match. Colour has always been at the heart of Veuve Clicquot and is a source of the champagne’s creativity and inspiration. This is the motivation behind 2019’s “Colourama” theme that promises several artistic interpretations of the Veuve Clicquot heritage and a live fashion experience against the background of the game.

Renowned as one of the best polo events in the world, the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo will be attended by influencers, thought-leaders and VIPs from across the African Continent.

Maserati, an iconic brand representing exclusive, made-in-Italy performance, design and craftsmanship joins as Official Vehicle Partner for the 2019 event, showcasing a collection of the finest Maserati vehicles on display at the event, including the Levante, the elegant Quattroporte, the bold and luxurious Ghibli as well as the iconic GranTurismo and GranCabrio models. Guests will have the opportunity to get up close and personal during divot stomping with both the heroes of the day – the polo ponies – and the masterpieces from the Maserati stable.

South African Tourism is proud to partner with the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo 2019 in celebrating South Africa is a premium destination for local and global travellers alike.

Ferrero Rocher was created from a long family tradition and expertise in crafting chocolate and quality confections. The beauty of gold, care and infinite attention for quality and hazelnuts; it is no surprise that Ferrero Rocher is loved, gifted and appreciated all over the world, and joins as one of the event partners.

SABC 3 prides itself in reflecting a successful and stylish nation, with viewers who have their hearts firmly rooted in South Africa. We welcome Top Billing, Expresso and Afternoon Express as official TV media partners. SAFM, South Africa’s only national news and talk radio station is the official radio media partner for the event.

Since the beginning of time, man has fascinated by the measurement of time, and at the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo, Jaeger-LeCoultre is the official time keeping partner.

La Martina, the official fashion partner, lives and breathes polo. This stylish brand has gradually been defined by a lifestyle element that references iconic polo players and their families.

Situated right at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, The Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront is ideally located close to all of Cape Town’s main tourist attractions, and within walking distance of the famous V&A Waterfront and is the accommodation partner for the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo 2019.

Coco-Mat uses Mother Nature’s wisdom as a guide and source of inspiration to their hand-crafted items, such as the wooden bikes supplied for the bike polo at the event. These wooden bikes are unique, because they are handmade in every detail. Each piece of wood used for the construction of the bikes is grown in nature and lovingly shaped to give it life.

Clark & Sons have a range of 12 classic mixers that is a tribute to family ties, the freedom of flight and the defiance of odds and will be supplying non-alcoholic drinks at the event.

Bril, the cleverly named, owner operated eye-wear boutique, with its immaculate eye-wear, is an optometry with a difference. Look out for their activation in the VIP area.

Huge Networks is the proud supplier of complimentary WiFi service for the event, and guests will be able to keep up with all things #vcmasterspolo by logging onto the VCHUGE WiFi network.

The Val de Vie Foundation and Val de Vie Equestrian (Pty) Ltd companies have raised adequate funds to build homes on a farm in the Paarl-Franschhoek Valley for the Val de Vie Equine team to reside. This gesture assures that the team has a safe place to live and a bed to get a full night’s rest – a luxury not previously afforded. A donation handed over at the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo will enable these valuable team members to up-skill their knowledge and further their careers in the horse industry.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Saturday 2 March 2019

Time: 2pm to 7pm

Venue: Val de Vie Estate (Paarl-Franschhoek Valley)

Theme: Colourama

Hashtag: #vcmasterspolo

NB: This event is not open to persons under the age of 18 years

TICKET OPTIONS

Veuve Clicquot VIP: R4300 per person*

Ticket includes Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label as your signature drink for the day, a VIP hospitality lounge experience with luxurious seating, VIP canapé service and gourmet grazing tables, premium Veuve Clicquot Bars with a Private Butler Service, VIP Entry and parking, and a premium view of the polo pitch with full security.



Clicquot Garden: R1300 per person*

Ticket includes access to the Clicquot Garden lounge area on the lawn including seating facilities, one glass of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label per person, a lunch menu and panoramic views of the polo field and fashion show. A cash bar will be available including the sale of Veuve Clicquot by the glass or bottle at a special event price.



Clicquot Picnic: R380 per person*

Ticket includes access to the picnic area. A cash bar is available including the sale of Veuve Clicquot by the glass or bottle at a special event price. Gourmet Food Trucks will also be available.

No food or drink may be brought onto the estate.

* All prices are inclusive of VAT