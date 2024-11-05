Experience the fusion of ballet and culture with Cape Ballet Africa's 'SALT'

Cape Ballet Africa is bringing its acclaimed debut program, “SALT”, to The Drama Factory from this week. Founded by visionary choreographer Debbie Turner, Cape Ballet Africa strives to redefine the boundaries of ballet in South Africa. It seeks to merge deep cultural identity with finely honed technique in a bid to resonate with a diverse audience.

“SALT” stands as a testament to this mission, showcasing works by three celebrated South African choreographers who each add their unique styles and perspectives to the production. It showcases works from three celebrated South African choreographers. They are Kirsten Isenberg, Mthuthuzeli November and Michelle Reid. Each brings a unique style and perspective, blending the classical with the contemporary. Isenberg’s “Reverie”, set to Rachmaninov’s Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, is a dreamlike, reflective piece swathed in soft pink hues. With graceful, flowing movements, it captures an essence of calm introspection.

Meanwhile, November, an Olivier Award-winning choreographer, presents “Chapter Two”, a piece filled with dynamic rhythm and swift body isolations. It is set to a purpose-commissioned percussive score by Peter Johnson. The work reflects November’s journey back into past memories, expressed through his distinct African classical style, which has garnered significant critical praise. In addition, Reid’s “Smoke” is a fiery and passionate work inspired by her love for jazz. Set to classics like Dave Brubeck’s “Take Five” and dressed in striking red costumes, it embodies Reid’s quirky, inventive choreography.

Turner shared her excitement about bringing “SALT” to The Drama Factory. “We are delighted to be bringing extracts of ”SALT“ to the wonderful and intimate setting of The Drama Factory,” she said in a statement. “These breathtaking pieces translate well across any stage and we can’t wait to introduce new audiences to our work.”

Sue Diepeveen, owner of The Drama Factory, echoed this enthusiasm, noting: “We are proud to be the first venue to host this vibrant new dance company following their premiere of this work.” The premiere of “SALT” has already received glowing reviews. Critics from “Broadway World” described it as “a captivating programme that pushes boundaries while staying rooted in tradition,” celebrating Cape Ballet Africa’s fusion of “artistry, precision and cultural celebration.” Where: The Drama Factory.

When: Friday, November 8, Saturday, November 9 as well as Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 6. Show times differ, depending on the day. Cost: Tickets cost R250 and can be booked directly through The Drama Factory’s website. “mAnJE! MaNJe ”(an epic), is a thought-provoking stage performance directed by Mark Fleishman that reimagines the Greek myth of Daedalus. “mAnJE! MaNJe“

Magnet Theatre’s production, “mAnJE! MaNJe” (an epic), is a thought-provoking stage performance directed by Mark Fleishman that reimagines the Greek myth of Daedalus. He was a legendary inventor and engineer who became renowned for his creations, including the labyrinth that held the Minotaur and the wings he built for his son Icarus. In this performance, Daedalus's story is used as a lens to explore modern themes of technological advancement, climate crisis and the overwhelming influence of big data on human life.

Neo Muyanga, a well-regarded composer, provides a musical score that complements the thematic depth of the production, while Craig Leo’s set and costume designs bring an imaginative physicality to the stage. In addition, Marcus Neustetter’s visual projections add layers to the storytelling, incorporating contemporary visuals that evoke the digital and environmental concerns central to the production. The cast features an impressive line-up, including the Magnet Theatre Youth Company’s seasoned performers such as Jennie Reznek and Mwenya Kabwe.

The play will also feature a talented ensemble of musicians and singers. This collaboration promises a multi-dimensional performance, with live music, expressive movement and strong visual effects coming together to create a compelling commentary on the human condition in today’s world. “mAnJE! MaNJe” also aims to be both a powerful narrative and an emotional, sensory experience, raising questions about humanity's future amid the forces of technology and environmental change.

Where: The Magnet Theatre. When: From Wednesday, November 6 to Saturday, 16 November. All shows start at 7pm. Cost: Tickets range between R100 to R200 and can be purchased from Webtickets.

‘The Magic Box’ blends the classic Disney magic with a uniquely local touch as it combines traditional theatre with state-of-the-art technology. Picture: Supplied “The Magic Box” Disney’s “The Magic Box” has extended its run in Cape Town and Johannesburg, giving fans another chance to experience the magic. The show, featuring an all-South African cast, has received rave reviews and standing ovations at the Artscape, where it will close on November 10. It then moves to Johannesburg's Teatro at Montecasino, running from November 22, until January 5.

Produced by Showtime Management in collaboration with the Disney Theatrical Group, “The Magic Box” is a 90-minute musical celebrating Disney’s animated legacy with puppetry, elaborate costumes and projections. Featuring over 75 Disney songs, the show brings beloved characters to life through captivating performances by 26 local artists. Enthusiastic audience responses highlight the show’s appeal across generations, with critics praising it as “majestic” and “pure escapism.” Perfect for families with children aged 6 and up, the production offers a nostalgic, magical experience that blends Disney classics with new twists, making it a must-see event.