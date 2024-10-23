Experience the magic of ‘Drumstruck’ at Silvermist Wine Estate

This summer, Cape Town welcomes the ultimate South African cultural experience with “Drumstruck”, a captivating fusion of music, heritage, food, wine, and drumming. Set to take place at the stunning Silvermist Wine Estate in Constantia, this museum-theatre spectacle promises an unforgettable day out for both locals and tourists.

The day's journey begins with a wine tasting led by Silvermist’s winemaker, Gregory Louw, who brings South African flavours to life with a selection of four exclusive wines from the Constantia Valley. Children and those not partaking in the wine can enjoy an iced tea tasting, ensuring a welcoming experience for everyone. The real showstopper is the “Drumstruck” interactive performance, a global hit that’s taken the world by storm, from Broadway to Nashville.

Each guest is handed a drum to join in as you’re transported through the rich musical heritage of Southern Africa. Set in a museum that showcases one of the largest collections of indigenous African instruments, the exhilarating journey takes guests through rhythm, from ancient beats to modern electronic sounds. Enjoy a traditional South African braai After the performance, guests are invited to partake in a traditional South African braai, offering a delicious spread of three meats, local favourites like pap and chakalaka, and a selection of salads and desserts.

Vegetarian options are also available, and as you dine, you’ll be treated to the sounds of the Drumstruck marimba band while soaking in breathtaking views of the Constantia Valley. With performances scheduled for weekends in October and November and daily shows from December, “Drumstruck” at Silvermist is perfect for the whole family. There's plenty of space for children to play and farm animals roaming the estate, making it an ideal day out for everyone. The shows are at 11.30am and 3.30pm on weekends in October and November, and daily from December.

DATES & TIMES: Drumstruck runs every weekend in October and November 2024. From 1 December until April 2025, the show will run twice daily from Wednesday to Sunday, with shows starting at 11.30am and 3.30pm. DURATION:

This programme is 3 hours long. If you are limited for time, you can book one or more elements of the experience: Wine tasting: 30 minutes Drumstruck show: 1 hour

Braai and marimba entertainment: 1.5 hours VENUE: Silvermist Organic Wine Estate, Main Road, Constantia Nek, Constantia, Cape Town

COSTS: SA Local Rates: R280 (Adult show only); R380 (Adult wine tasting & show); R200 (Kids U12) Standard Rates: R380 (Adult show only); R480 (Adult wine tasting & show); R300 (Kids U12)

Braai – R350; Child braai – R150 For more information, visit drumstruck.com or book your tickets at Webtickets. Complete the entry form below to stand a chance to win a set of double tickets to the show.