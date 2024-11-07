Experience the magic of ‘Saxy Vibes’ at The Castle of Good Hope

Music aficionados and food lovers are in for a treat at “Saxy Vibes - The Festival”. This vibrant celebration of music, food and the essence of Cape Town culture will take place at the historic Castle of Good Hope.

The gathering will be headlined by Don Vino (real name Don Vino Prins), a saxophonist who is renowned for his electrifying performances. The musician curated the event that seeks to go beyond a typical concert experience. He has invited a line-up of some of the Mother City’s favourite musicians to join him on stage in a bid to create a rich musical journey for fans of all genres. They include the likes of Jarred Ricketts, Jodi Jantjies, Robin Pieters and DJ Uncle Cal, amongst several others.

The festival will spotlight live jazz and R&B performances where guests can enjoy everything from classic music to lively and modern interpretations. It will also host a diverse array of food stalls which will serve up local delicacies, complemented by bar facilities for those looking to enjoy a refreshing drink. And for those desiring a touch of luxury, VIP areas will elevate the festival experience, allowing guests to unwind in an exclusive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, The Castle of Good Hope will also enhance the festival's allure as it creates a charming backdrop for Vino's vibrant sounds. Attendees will have the opportunity to soak up the atmosphere of this ancient fortress while dancing to live music resonating through its storied walls. What truly sets Saxy Vibes apart is Vino's extraordinary ability to fuse tradition with innovation, crafting a sound that is both timeless and refreshingly modern.

Celebrated for his signature saxophone style, his performances are packed with energy and creativity, blending jazz with R&B, funk and gospel influences. Festival-goers can expect his famous “saxy vibes” to elevate their spirits and keep them dancing throughout the day. Where: The Castle of Good Hope.

When: Saturday, November 9, at 3pm. Cost: Tickets range from R80 to R190 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Stuart Taylor is set to tickle the funny bone in the Mother City this weekend. File picture. Stuart Taylor headlines Grounded Comedy

Award-winning comedian Stuart Taylor is set to bring the laughs during his latest stand-up show. The event will be hosted by fellow comic Keenan Cerff and as part of the festivities, there will also be Happy Hour drinks specials from 4pm to 7pm as well as delicious food on sale. “Get ready for some top-notch comedy, delicious food and amazing drinks,” a statement read.

With a career that spans more than 25 years, Taylor is regarded as one of Mzansi’s top comedians. The riveting success of his comedy shows saw him becoming the host of the hit SABC travel show, “Going Nowhere Slowly”, which ran for seven seasons from 2003. As a founding member of the Cape Comedy Collective in 1999, the 43-year-old was at the forefront of establishing the Cape Town comedy circuit before venturing into producing his solo shows.

Internationally, he has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Berlin International Comedy Festival, New Zealand International Comedy Festival and the Montreaux Comedy Festival in Switzerland. Stuart has also written, produced and performed 14 solo shows that have toured across South Africa. His most noted and famed shows include “Techni-Coloured”, “Learner Husband” and “‘Money’s Too Tight to Mention.” When: Friday, November 8, from 7pm.

Where: Ground Culture Cafe in Observatory. Cost: Tickets cost R80 and are available through Quicket. Manila von Teez will take to the stage at ‘Queens at Red’. Picture: Instagram. “Queens at Red”

Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with glamour and high-energy performances at “Queens at Red”, which promises to be the ultimate drag dinner and live show. This spectacular event promises to be an immersive experience as it combines culinary delights with the dazzling artistry of some of the city’s most beloved drag queens. Bringing back Cape Town’s favourite performers, the night features an array of drag talent including the electrifying Manila von Teez, the sassy Kat Gilardi and the charming Madison Scarr.

Each queen will showcase her unique flair, ensuring that the stage bursts with creativity and charisma that captivates audiences from the first number to the last. Manila's fierce stage presence, Kat's playful wit and Madison's enchanting allure will combine to create a rich tapestry of entertainment which is sure to leave guests spellbound. The evening is accompanied by a thoughtfully curated menu featuring gourmet dishes and signature cocktails, designed to enhance the sensory experience of the show.

Each bite is intended to mirror the vibrant performances, making it a feast for both the eyes and the palate. Where: The Radisson RED Cape Town V&A Waterfront. When: Friday, November 8, at 6pm.