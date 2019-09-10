Experience the spirit of Chivas Regal whisky with a pairing at Sotana Restaurant. Pic: Bernard Gutman.

Sunset. A word that evokes so many images and emotions. Holidays. Romance. Relaxation. The sand between our toes and waves gently landing on the shore. And great drinks. Definitely great drinks. As luck or divine intervention would have it, the Green Point lighthouse, that iconic feature of the Atlantic Seaboard, provides a boldly striped backdrop to a Chivas Regal whisky dinner at Sotano this Thursday.

While the lighthouse first shone in 1824, the Chivas brothers opened their grocery store in 1801, in the seaside city of Aberdeen. Fast forward 108 years and Chivas Regal 25 landed on North American shores, leading the luxury whisky market until that fateful day, 17 January 1920, when the Volstead Act came into effect, marking the start of prohibition.

Thankfully prohibition is long gone, so to start off celebrations to mark the end of that miserable period (we’re 90 days early, but it’s summer in Cape Town and we like to plan way in advance) I invite you to enjoy a Chivas Extra Sunset Boulevardier. That’s a mouth-wateringly delicious whisky-based sweet spice vermouth cocktail served with canapes, while you enjoy a view of the promenade and sun setting over the Atlantic, whetting your appetite for your 4 course whisky paired dinner.

We’re also going to be tasting the Chivas 15, the newest expression in the range, finished in Grande Champagne Cognac casks. I’ve got to know this dram very well over the past few months and love the extra dimension of flavour the Cognac cask delivers.

The Spirit of Sotano whisky pairing dinner is this Thursday at Sotano, Beach Road, Green Point, at 7 pm. R325 includes your 4-course meal, plus all your whisky pairings for the night. Booking essential 021-433 1757 [email protected]

Click on this link for more info and the full menu.