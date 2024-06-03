Experience winter holiday magic with The Little Mermaid at Canal Walk Theatre

Keep your kids entertained these winter school holidays with a trip to see The Little Mermaid at The Canal Walk Theatre from June 15 to July 7.

"The Little Mermaid" is a fairy tale by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen. The story is about a young mermaid who lives in an underwater kingdom with her father, the Sea King, her five sisters, and her grandmother. Unlike her siblings, the Little Mermaid yearns to explore the world beyond the sea.

On her fifteenth birthday, she ventures to the ocean's surface, where she sees a handsome prince on a ship. During a storm, the prince falls overboard, and the Little Mermaid rescues him, bringing him to shore. Deeply in love, she longs to become human to be with him. She visits the Sea Witch, who grants her wish in exchange for her voice.

Despite her efforts, the prince marries someone else and The Little Mermaid faces a heartbreaking choice: kill the prince to return to the sea or sacrifice herself. Choosing the latter, she transforms into a spirit of the air as sea foam, tasked with doing good deeds for a chance to gain an immortal soul.