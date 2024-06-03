Experience winter holiday magic with The Little Mermaid at Canal Walk Theatre

Families can immerse themselves in the beloved story of the Little Mermaid and her captivating underwater world.
Keep your kids entertained these winter school holidays with a trip to see The Little Mermaid at The Canal Walk Theatre from June 15 to July 7.
"The Little Mermaid" is a fairy tale by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen. The story is about a young mermaid who lives in an underwater kingdom with her father, the Sea King, her five sisters, and her grandmother. Unlike her siblings, the Little Mermaid yearns to explore the world beyond the sea.
On her fifteenth birthday, she ventures to the ocean's surface, where she sees a handsome prince on a ship. During a storm, the prince falls overboard, and the Little Mermaid rescues him, bringing him to shore. Deeply in love, she longs to become human to be with him. She visits the Sea Witch, who grants her wish in exchange for her voice.
Despite her efforts, the prince marries someone else and The Little Mermaid faces a heartbreaking choice: kill the prince to return to the sea or sacrifice herself. Choosing the latter, she transforms into a spirit of the air as sea foam, tasked with doing good deeds for a chance to gain an immortal soul.
Leading the cast is Zoë Gray, who recently made her professional debut as Johanna Baker in the critically acclaimed immersive production of Sweeney Todd at the historic Olympia Bakery in Kalk Bay.
The production is brought to life by Fred Abrahamse and Marcel Meyer.
“Hans Christian Andersen’s timeless tale of a determined young mermaid pursuing her dream to become human reminds us of the courage required to chase our dreams. We can make our aspirations a reality through personal sacrifice, dedication, and perseverance. At a time when support for the arts is dwindling, it is heartwarming to see Canal Walk’s unwavering commitment to sharing the magic of live theatre with new generations each winter holiday through grand productions like The Little Mermaid.” says producers and directors Fred Abrahams and Marcel Meyer.
Ticket Information:
Tickets are available from Webtickets
Early Bird Special (May 20-1June): R90 per person
Regular Tickets (June 2 - July 7): R110 per person
Family Package (4+ tickets, June 1 - July 7): R100 per person
School Group Bookings (June 1 - July 7): R60 per child for up to 50 tickets; R55 per child for 50+ tickets, including one free teacher/guardian per 25 children.
Show Dates and Times:
Run Dates: June 15 - July 7 (closed on Mondays)
Showtimes: 11:00 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2:00 PM
For more information, visit the Canal Walk website.
IOL Lifestyle