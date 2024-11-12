Exploring GBV through satire in 'Text Me When You Arrive’

In an innovative theatrical exploration, "Text Me When You Arrive" challenges the societal norms surrounding gender-based violence in South Africa through a unique lens. Created and performed by a talented trio of South African females, Aaliyah Matintela, Sibahle Mangena and Thuli Nduvane, the show is set to captivate audiences with its powerful blend of satire, physical theatre, and poignant commentary on the everyday struggles that women endure.

Directed by Sinenhlanhla Mgeyi, the one-hour performance engages the audience in a visceral examination of the "rules" that govern a woman's life in a reality fraught with risks. Tackling complex issues such as rape culture and patriarchy, the show’s setting, which is aYouTube channel, serves as a metaphor for the digital landscape where these discussions often unfold. Here, the narrative intertwines humour and seriousness, revealing the absurdity of the expectations placed on women just to navigate their daily lives.

The production boldly questions the efficacy of social media trends and hashtags that aim to mitigate gender-based violence, which often highlighting the disconnect between online activism and real-world outcomes. "Text Me When You Arrive" prompts audiences to reflect on whether these digital initiatives can truly foster tangible change in a society where gender-based violence remains pervasive. While the themes might be sensitive, the show is also infused with playful satire as it uses physical theatre to create an accessible dialogue around the complexity of the issues.

Each performance invites the audience to critically examine their own relationships with societal conventions, including the "rules" designed to ensure women's safety, while perhaps signalling a deeper sense of camaraderie and understanding among spectators. As mentors and contributors, MoMo Matsunyane and Sinenhlanhla Mgeyi bring further depth to the production, creating a space where the voices of women are amplified and their narratives explored with authenticity. Where: The Masambe Theatre at the Baxter Theatre Centre.

When: From Wednesday, November 13, to Saturday, November 16 at 8pm. Cost: Tickets range between R120 to R150 and can be purchased through Webtickets. ‘Show me how you Burlesque’ is directed by Darryl Spijkers and Jon-Paul Ruschenbuam, who are known for scintillating productions. Picture: Facebook/Playhouse Theatre Somerset West. “Show me how you Burlesque”

The Playhouse is turning up the heat with the comeback of its sensational hit, “Show Me How You Burlesque.” After leaving audiences absolutely spellbound last time, this musical variety show returns to the stage to bring the glitz, glam and a whole lot of sparkle. Under the masterful direction of the talented Darryl Spijkers and Jon-Paul Ruschenbaum, this visually explosive production is bursting with charisma, making it a must-see for anyone who loves the thrill of live performance and the seductive allure of burlesque.

With a unique blend of song and dance, the show will spotlight iconic hits from beloved productions such as “Moulin Rouge”, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Chicago”, as it promises an unforgettable experience for spectators. It will also include star-studded performers from the likes of Jarred and Travis Pitout, Ninke Theron and Andrea Martinez. They are set to bring a vibrant energy to the stage that is sure to captivate theatregoers. This event not only celebrates the art of burlesque but it also unites music, dance and theatrical performance into one exhilarating display.

To make the experience even more special, the Playhouse is hosting exclusive Ladies' Nights on November 5 and 12. Gather your gal pals for an evening filled with entertainment, laughter, and memories to cherish. For those seeking a late-night adventure, don't miss the Late Night Performance on November 15, which kicks off at 10pm.

Where: The Playhouse Theatre, Somerset West. When: From Wednesday, November 13, at 7.30pm until Saturday, November 16, at 3pm and 7.30pm. Cost: Tickets range from R150 to R250 and can be purchased through Webtickets.

‘A Dolls Life: The Confessions of a Quarter Life Crisis’ is written and performed by Micaela Jade Tucker. “A Dolls Life: The Confessions of a Quarter Life Crisis” As Micaela Jade Tucker prepares to celebrate her 25th birthday, she finds herself confronting more than just the challenges that come with entering a new decade. She also embarks on a hilariously unfiltered journey that could only be described as her very own quarter-life crisis.

In her solo show, "Just the Tip," Tucker reflects on the realities of womanhood, spicing it up with comedic anecdotes that are often too taboo to share at the dinner table. Written and performed by Tucker and directed by Lara Toselli, this 60-minute performance promises to leave audiences laughing out loud while grappling with the uncomfortable truths many young women face today. With a comedic lens, Tucker dissects the complexities that arise during what she calls the "pickle" of turning 25, highlighted by unexpected news during a routine gynaecological check-up that sets the tone for her exploration of adulthood.