YouTube/Screengrab

FanCon Comic Con is set to kick off in the Mother City this weekend and will focus primarily on the comics and pop culture industry. FanCon is an annual event that features international guests, local guests, artist alley, cosplay activities, geek merch exhibitors & retailers, panel talks, signing sessions, board game zone, and more.

This particular event focuses primarily on comics & comic creators, but all elements of pop culture and all geek fandoms are covered.

It will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 27 and 28 April. Doors open at 10am. Tickets cost R150 and kids under 13 enter free of charge.

Watch the official FanCon Comic Con trailer below.