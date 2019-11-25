Festive season is in full swing at the V&A Waterfront









Springbok Rugby team’s Captain Siya Kolisi will be at the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree Lighting Ceremony. Picture: Supplied The V&A Waterfront’s festive season is underway with loads of entertainment and installations. This year's decoration installations are built on its core principles of sustainability, supporting local design and making a positive economic impact. Themed: Joy from Africa to the World, over 130 local designers, crafters, makers and artisans have used recycled and up-cycled materials to transform the V&A Waterfront into a wonderland that tells an African festive story of peace and kindness. The display showcases local talent while demonstrating just what’s possible with ‘waste’. Alongside the installations, there’ll be myriad free activities throughout the holidays, bringing #JoyAtVandA to merrymakers, young and old. As a vibrant, inclusive neighborhood in the City of Cape Town, the V&A wants to create and curate a space that looks after the interests of the people who live and visit there, and the environment. Here’s what you can expect in your friendly V&A hood this festive. Immerse yourself in the magic, and make sure these fixtures are firmly diarised. They’re all free! Meet Mother Earth & The Guardian of Joy at the Summer Palace from December 1 – 24 December: 10am – 18pm

Venue: Centre Court, Victoria Wharf Shopping centre

Cost: free

Kids can explore a magical Summer Palace where they will be welcomed by Mother Earth and the Guardian of Joy – keeper of peace and kindness. The palace is also home to enchanting beaded creatures. They have come from far and wide to visit for the holidays and they can’t wait to meet you!

* V&A Waterfront presents Take the Stage: 28 December and 18 January: 7pm – 9pm

Venue: Amphitheatre

Cost: Free

Emerging South African superstars will take to the stage, providing exceptional musical performances that showcase the unprecedented talent in this country.

Siya Kolisi and Boity open the festive season at the Moët Golden Tree Lighting Ceremony : Capetonians and visitors alike are once again invited to bring their festive cheer to the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree Lighting Ceremony – taking place on Friday the 29th of November at the V&A Waterfront Silo District.

In honour of the Springbok Rugby team’s epic World Cup 2019 win, legendary Captain Siya Kolisi will this year be given the honour of flicking the Golden Tree’s switch and declaring the festive season officially open. SA stars Boity Thulo, Katleho Sinivasan and members of the World Cup winning Springbok team will also be in attendance.

Built with over 2000 recycled champagne bottles and sitting at an awe-inspiring four-storeys high, the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree is wrapped in a shimmering gold ribbon created using over 2000 discs. Expect an unforgettable lighting display to themed festive music, with 230 metres of dazzling LED lights individually programmed to illuminate in time with the music.

Visitors to the Moët & Chandon Golden Tree Lighting Ceremony will enjoy performances by internationally revered opera singers Given Nkosi and Magdalene Minnaar – a voice you may recognise from opening of the Cape Town Stadium for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, as well as the Cape Town Youth Choir. This year’s ceremony will also include unforgettable dance performances.

The lighting ceremony this year takes place on Friday the 29th of November and those hoping to attend are advised to arrive at the V&A Waterfront Silo District well in advance of the 7pm start, as this experience attracts a crowd of thousands.

For the first time, visitors will be able to purchase Moët & Chandon minis from dedicated bars around the tree and festive specials will be available at selected restaurants.

* Christmas shopping: The design-driven district is home to a host of retailers including Lindt, Kirsten Goss and Kat van Duinen. With shops open until 8pm, visitors are also invited to indulge in some late-night Christmas shopping on the 29th of November, as well as delicious Moët & Chandon festive specials at participating restaurants in the Silo District.

Festive Fridays: which include a tree lighting experience will take place on: 6th, 13th and 20th December at 8:30pm

The Moët Golden Tree will be situated in the Silo District until 6th January.

* V&A Waterfront Kids Christmas Show: 13-24 Dec: 11h30, 13h30 and 15h30 (3 shows per day)

Venue: Amphitheatre

Cost: Free

Meet Zoemba the rhino and Jelly, his Ellie sidekick as they get up to all sorts of mischief that’ll have little ones singing and playing fun festive games! Santa Clause also pays Zoemba and Jelly a visit to spread joy and take pictures with the little ones. Think colouring-in competitions, sing-alongs, face painting, bauble-making with Wola Nani and more!

V&A Waterfront New Year’s Eve: 2020 Will be Luminous! 31 December: 6pm until midnight.

Venue: Throughout the V&A

Cost: Free

The sun will set, and the magic will begin! Expect an immersive wonderland of glowing colours as magical light installations come to life, illuminating the buildings and trees, with an integrated soundtrack to tell a story that celebrates our community. The famous fireworks will follow, of course!

Imagine: College of Magic: 2-7 January: 3:30pm – 4:15pm

Venue: Amphitheatre

Cost: Free

Prepare to keep asking ‘how did they do that?’ This show has the wow factor, with lots of tricks up its sleeve…

Silo Concert: This Thing called Swing Concert: 3 January at 7pm

Venue: Silo District

Cost: Free

Salsa and seductive tango tunes will add extra heat to a sultry summer night, as this journey through Latin music takes listeners through traditional Brazilian folk music, Argentinean tango and Cuban salsa. There’ll be a dancefloor… of course.

Jazzathon: 9-11 January: 11am- 7pm

Venue: Amphitheatre

Cost: Free

A highly anticipated, landmark annual event that features fabulous jazz artists bringing their best to the V&A.