Final curtain call for The Rockets after 50 years

After five decades of standing as one of Cape Town’s most loved party bands, the iconic The Rockets face their final curtain. In honour of their last performance, former band member and lead singer Theo Watt joins the “The Rockets”.

Watt will be joining the group for their final appearance on March 11 at the Young Gardens Rugby Football Club’s “Back to our Roots Music Festival”. Theo Watt. Picture: Supplied The Paarl-based club is 75 years old and the concert at the Amphitheatre on Paarl Mountain is the kick-off to their anniversary celebrations. It will be the last time The Rockets will be performing under this name, which different members kept alive for more than five decades. After the death of their legendary leader Jerry Watt, the decision was made to disband the group.

Watt, who left the group three years ago to pursue a solo career, is excited to be part of the last performance. “I started singing at the age of 7. “When I was in high school, during holidays, ‘The Rockets’ would fly me to Joburg, Sun City to perform with them. I was with the band for 32 years.

“I am sure it is a fairy-tale ending that we disband The Rockets in Paarl.” He said the Paarl community have been close to the heart of the band. “Paarl is actually a second home for ‘The Rockets’, because at one stage we performed there every weekend at the Drakenstein Hotel and it was always packed.

“The shows there were fire! “The people from Paarl are crazy about The Rockets and there could not have been a better place to close the band than Paarl. The support there has always been amazing.” He remembers the role his late uncle played in the sustainability of the band.

“I don’t think you will get a band leader like Jerry again, he gave his all for The Rockets. I remember how he would drive our kombi to Namibia and back all by himself while the rest of us partied, that shows his dedication to the band.” As well as Watt and The Rockets’ seasoned performers Alistair Izobell, The Richard Ceasar Band, Loren Erasmus and Don Vino, RJay & LK, Chelsea Vox and Carl Hendricks will be the local talent taking to the stage. The Marco Mentoor Band will provide back-up to the vocalists.