The landmark coffee event that has taken over London and New York is making its South African debut with the first annual Cape Town Coffee Festival. Taking place on 1 and 2 June at The Castle of Good Hope, in Darling Street, Cape Town, the weekend-long family-friendly event will feature not only exceptional coffee, but incredible local food, cocktails and live music. Whether you're a coffee aficionado, self-confessed coffee geek, key industry stakeholder or just an average Joe who enjoys a good brew, this is an event that is not to be missed.

This inaugural event will include over 65 innovative exhibitors.

Taste your way through the vibrant Cape Town coffee scene with hundreds of different coffees to sample for free. Boost your coffee knowledge in workshops, be a part of interactive demos and meet the top African coffee companies, artisans and baristas one-to-one. To top it all off, enjoy delicious street food, coffee cocktails and live music.



The two-day festival (split into morning and afternoon sessions to help manage the flow of foot traffic) will boast some of the most popular features seen at previous international events, with an added African experience. The line-up includes Latte Art Live, The Small Business Lab, The African Coffee Experience, The Coffee Cocktail Bar, a Live Music stage, a Coffee Art Gallery and many more.

Not only will the event be offering delicious street food, coffee cocktails and live music but all profits will be donated to Project Waterfall, partnering with South African charities supporting local life-changing projects, such as Woza.

Tickets for The Cape Town Coffee Festival are now on sale.

The festival is also offering a “Super VIP” ticket package, which includes a two-day access to the event, a dedicated VIP entrance, complimentary cocktails from the VIP Bar, a VIP goodie bag filled with gifts from some of the event vendors, copies of the books The Meaning of Coffee and The Meaning of Wine.

The Cape Town Coffee Festival is supported by top local and international brands and coffee personalities and sponsors include Bunn South Africa and Sanremo South Africa (imported and distributed by Electrical Industries, Fair Cape Dairies, Father Coffee, Bean There, Truth Coffee Roasters, Origin Coffee Roasters, Ultipure (Brita), Alpro, Tia Maria and Yoco.





EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: The Cape Town Coffee Festival

WHEN: Sat, 1 June – Sun, 2 June 2, 2019

Saturday, 1 June – 9:00am-11:00am | Trade session

Saturday, 1 June – 11:00am-3:00pm | Morning public session

Saturday, 1 June – 3:00pm-7:00pm | Afternoon public session

Sunday, 2 June – 10:00am-2:00pm | Morning public session

Sunday, 2 June – 2:00pm-6:00pm | Afternoon public session



