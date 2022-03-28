Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards makes roaring return

The 57th Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards returned for an in-person ceremony for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started at the Nederburg Wine Estate in Paarl.
Held on Sunday, the local theatre community came together to celebrate overcoming the trials and tribulations that have pledged performers and the performance venues due to Covid-19 and lockdown regulations.
Reflecting on the last two years, MC and chairperson of the panel of judges, Africa Melane, shared how the theatre community has overcome these trying times have had to bid farewell to venues and performers who passed away.
However, despite this, they were able to come together and reflect on the positive things.
Veteran actress Sandra Prinsloo was the big winner of the night, not only being honoured with this year’s Fleur du Cap Lifetime Achievement Award, but she also walk away with the 2022 award for Best Performer in a One-Person Show as Elsa Joubert in "Spertyd".
Reflecting on Prinsloo’s illustrious career, Melane said: “Sandra Prinsloo delivers in equal measure an exceptional intellect, astounding talent and an impeccable work ethic, performing great female roles in Shakespeare, Chekov, Williams and Strindberg.
“Her work in plays by PG du Plessis, Bartho Smit, Rachelle Greeff and Nico Scheepers has been equally memorable.”
The awards ceremony also featured performances by the Bosman Adama Farm Choir, Nonhlanhla Yende, accompanied by Sakhiwe Mkhosana, Thandeka Mfinyongo & Kaylin Levendal Ndhlovu and the Jazzart Dance Theatre Company.
Other notable winners included Desmond Dube taking the Best Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Play, Musical Or Musical Theatre Production award for “Master Harold… and the Boy”, Anna-Mart van der Merwe winning Best Performance By A Lead Actress In A Play, Musical Or Music Theatre Production for “Valsrivier” and “The Producers” for Best Production.
BEST NEW SOUTH AFRICAN SCRIPT
Qondiswa James | A Howl in Makhanda
BEST NEW DIRECTOR
Sipenathi Siqwayi | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko!
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE
Wessel Pretorius & David Viviers | The Waterworks Anthology | Various roles
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A REVUE, CABARET OR ONE-PERSON SHOW
Sandra Prinsloo | Spertyd | Elsa Joubert
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Wolf Britz | Valsrivier
BEST SET DESIGN
Fred Abrahamse & Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Fred Abrahamse & Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi
BEST SOUND DESIGN, ORIGINAL MUSIC, SOUNDSCAPE OR LIVE PERFORMANCE
Jannous Aukema | A Howl in Makhanda | Sound design and original composition
BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN OPERA – MALE
Makudupanyane Senaoana | Curlew River | Madwoman
BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN OPERA – FEMALE
Siphokazi Molteno | Così fan tutte | Dorabella
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY, MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE PRODUCTION
Siya Mayola | Master Harold… and the Boys | Willie
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY, MUSICAL OR MUSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION
Peggy Tunyiswa | Valsrivier | Mary Dlamini
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A PLAY, MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE PRODUCTION
Anna-Mart van der Merwe | Valsrivier | Sandra Botha
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY, MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE PRODUCTION
Desmond Dube | Master Harold… and the Boys | Sam
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul du Toit | The Unlikely Secret Agent
BEST PRODUCTION
Pieter Toerien Productions | The Producers
AWARD FOR MOST PROMISING STUDENT
Byron McKeith | Northlink College
AWARD FOR INNOVATION IN THEATRE
The Magnet Theatre’s Early Years Programme
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Sandra Prinsloo