Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards makes roaring return

The 57th Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards returned for an in-person ceremony for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started at the Nederburg Wine Estate in Paarl. Held on Sunday, the local theatre community came together to celebrate overcoming the trials and tribulations that have pledged performers and the performance venues due to Covid-19 and lockdown regulations.

Reflecting on the last two years, MC and chairperson of the panel of judges, Africa Melane, shared how the theatre community has overcome these trying times have had to bid farewell to venues and performers who passed away. However, despite this, they were able to come together and reflect on the positive things. Veteran actress Sandra Prinsloo was the big winner of the night, not only being honoured with this year’s Fleur du Cap Lifetime Achievement Award, but she also walk away with the 2022 award for Best Performer in a One-Person Show as Elsa Joubert in "Spertyd".

Reflecting on Prinsloo’s illustrious career, Melane said: “Sandra Prinsloo delivers in equal measure an exceptional intellect, astounding talent and an impeccable work ethic, performing great female roles in Shakespeare, Chekov, Williams and Strindberg. “Her work in plays by PG du Plessis, Bartho Smit, Rachelle Greeff and Nico Scheepers has been equally memorable.” The winners at the 57th Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams The awards ceremony also featured performances by the Bosman Adama Farm Choir, Nonhlanhla Yende, accompanied by Sakhiwe Mkhosana, Thandeka Mfinyongo & Kaylin Levendal Ndhlovu and the Jazzart Dance Theatre Company.

Other notable winners included Desmond Dube taking the Best Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Play, Musical Or Musical Theatre Production award for “Master Harold… and the Boy”, Anna-Mart van der Merwe winning Best Performance By A Lead Actress In A Play, Musical Or Music Theatre Production for “Valsrivier” and “The Producers” for Best Production. BEST NEW SOUTH AFRICAN SCRIPT Qondiswa James | A Howl in Makhanda

BEST NEW DIRECTOR Sipenathi Siqwayi | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko! BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE

Wessel Pretorius & David Viviers | The Waterworks Anthology | Various roles BEST PERFORMANCE IN A REVUE, CABARET OR ONE-PERSON SHOW Sandra Prinsloo | Spertyd | Elsa Joubert

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN Wolf Britz | Valsrivier BEST SET DESIGN

Fred Abrahamse & Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi BEST COSTUME DESIGN Fred Abrahamse & Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi

BEST SOUND DESIGN, ORIGINAL MUSIC, SOUNDSCAPE OR LIVE PERFORMANCE Jannous Aukema | A Howl in Makhanda | Sound design and original composition BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN OPERA – MALE

Makudupanyane Senaoana | Curlew River | Madwoman BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN OPERA – FEMALE Siphokazi Molteno | Così fan tutte | Dorabella

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY, MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE PRODUCTION Siya Mayola | Master Harold… and the Boys | Willie BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY, MUSICAL OR MUSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION

Peggy Tunyiswa | Valsrivier | Mary Dlamini BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A PLAY, MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE PRODUCTION Anna-Mart van der Merwe | Valsrivier | Sandra Botha

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY, MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE PRODUCTION Desmond Dube | Master Harold… and the Boys | Sam BEST DIRECTOR

Paul du Toit | The Unlikely Secret Agent BEST PRODUCTION Pieter Toerien Productions | The Producers

AWARD FOR MOST PROMISING STUDENT Byron McKeith | Northlink College AWARD FOR INNOVATION IN THEATRE