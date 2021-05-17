Fokofpolisiekar ready to serenade Cape Town with a sound like never heard before

Just weeks after releasing their much-anticipated EP “Kajuitkoors” (Cabin Fever) the 4-track response to the roller-coaster that the year 2020 was, the legendary Bellville rock band Fokofpolisiekar gave their fans an unexpected surprise.

The band that is made up of Jaco S Venter, Johnny de Ridder, Francois van Coke, Wynand Myburgh and Hunter Kennedy recorded a live stream show with a sound like never heard before.

In November 2020, the iconic band members unplugged their electrical guitars and switched to acoustic instruments to create a livestream show titled “The Sound of Fokof Unplugged”.

That magical show led to the live recording of a 14-track album, which officially dropped on Friday, May 14.

True to the Fokofpolisiekar fashion the band asked their fans to choose the songs they wanted to be featured in the live album and the song selection was indeed the fans favourite.

In a conversation with Myburgh, who doubles as the bassist and the band’s manager, explained that the live album was captured at celebrated artist Lionel Smit’s studio in Somerset West.

“It was on a lazy Sunday afternoon with a braai in the background and with Fokof Lager flowing, surrounded by friends, family and Fokof VIP guests singing along to their favourite Fokof tunes,” added Myburgh.

The muso said the album was inspired by the classic 1965 musical drama film “The Sound of Music”.

He shared: “When we did the shoot to promote the unplugged livestream show we ended up on a field and the photos gave us the feel of the classic picture of Maria (Julie Andrews) in the fields alive with the sound of music.”

He further explained that the new album featured the band’s previously released hit songs, including “Ek Glo in die Son”, “Teen Die Weet” and “Dag Dronk”.

“So, (this album contains) no new material, just unplugged versions of older songs that have been recorded live. Very different from all our other balls-to-the-wall punk/rock albums,” he said.

Quizzed about his favourite track Myburgh admitted: “’Bel vir Middelvinger’. I just like the way that it sounds and came out as an acoustic track. Also, Francois energy in the bridge is hypnotic!”

Now the iconic band is once again taking the music to their fans in Cape Town, something Myburgh says the band is looking forward to.

“We are promoting this unplugged release with two shows at The Daisy Jones Bar at OMG, May 20 and 21.

“May is sold out, but there are still tickets for the 20th.

“It will be the same set as the unplugged album performed live. Something different from us.”

We also chatted to the muso about the impact of Covid-19 on the band, and this is what he had to say: “Everyone in the world is to some extent affected by the pandemic. Some more than others.

“Yes, the entertainment sector has taken a huge loss in income. We have just been working harder to make sure that we do not stagnate.

“Luckily it is a bit easier for an established band (like ourselves) to monetise on other revenue sources during these tough times.

“We have an established Fokof Lager, a Fokof Bar in Pretoria, a back catalogue of music that is being streamed, we could livestream and licence those streams to generate more income.”

Tickets to the show are are available at iTickets from R250.

For more information visit Fokofpolisiekar.