Franschhoek Cap Classique and Champagne Festival. Picture: Supplied

Kick start the festive season on a fashionable high note at the annual Franschhoek Cap Classique & Champagne Festival, "The Magic of Bubbles". One of SA’s premier social calendar highlights, this year’s event takes place over the weekend of 30 November and 1 December at the iconic Huguenot Monument.

For those preferring a laid-back stylish experience, Sunday’s offering aka "The Big Bubbly Brunch", should not be missed.

Mingle with friends as you sample the wide range of local MCCs as well as select French champagnes on offer. Franschhoek favorites include the award-winning producers Le Lude, La Motte, Black Elephant Vintners, Colmant and Boschendal, amongst others.

The grand marquee – the place to be seen – will be oozing style, elegance and sophistication. Lounge style music and brunch inspired food add the final touches to this ultimate Sunday MCC outing.