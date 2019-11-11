Franschhoek Cap Classique and Champagne Festival. Picture: Supplied

Kick start the festive season on a fashionable high note at the annual Franschhoek Cap Classique & Champagne Festival, "The Magic of Bubbles".

One of SA’s premier social calendar highlights, this year’s event takes place over the weekend of 30 November and 1 December at the iconic Huguenot Monument.

For those preferring a laid-back stylish experience, Sunday’s offering aka "The Big Bubbly Brunch", should not be missed. 

Mingle with friends as you sample the wide range of local MCCs as well as select French champagnes on offer. Franschhoek favorites include the award-winning producers Le Lude, La Motte, Black Elephant Vintners, Colmant  and Boschendal, amongst others.

The grand marquee – the place to be seen – will be oozing style, elegance and sophistication. Lounge style music and brunch inspired food add the final touches to this ultimate Sunday MCC outing.

Breaking from tradition the dress code for the weekend’s fashionable affair is Blue and White. A prize will be awarded to the Best Dressed Couple attending the Saturday event. No excuse needed now to shop for that perfect outfit.

Event information:

Venue: Huguenot Monument, Franschhoek

Date: Saturday, 30 November - Sunday, 1 December 2019

Time: 12pm to 5pm and 10am to 3pm

Tickets: R250- R550, available at Webtickets.

Festival tickets include access to the marquee and a complimentary tasting glass, as well as MCC and champagne tasting coupons. Additional vouchers can be purchased on the day. Food is excluded in the ticket price. Children under 18 years will be allowed free entry to the festival. 