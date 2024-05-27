Franschhoek’s Bastille Day Festival is back at a new venue

Franschhoek, South Africa’s Gourmet Capital, will once again celebrate its four hundred year old French Huguenot heritage with a wonderful feast of food, wine and entertainment at its annual Bastille Festival. The 13th and 14th of July 2024 the Western Cape will see our very own little corner of France celebrating their annual weekend extravaganza of gastronomic delights, exquisite wines and all things French.

Renowned for its culinary prowess and world-class wines, the Franschhoek Wine Valley will once again immerse itself in it’s rich French culture. However, culinary indulgence is far from all this annual celebration has to offer. Visitors can frequent the galleries, boutiques, crafts shops and food emporiums, dressed up to the nines and draped in French apparel or amble along the charming aisles and weave in and out of the town's hidden little alcoves. Entertainment ranges from a French Film Festival at Le Quartier’s Screening Room, to boules, a chefs and waiters race, street soccer, a barrel-rolling contest and fly-fishing competitions. Guests can jive to the tunes of musicians while shopping up a storm at the market stalls and drinking in the wine, food and atmosphere.

There is also a wide variety of children’s activities that promise to keep the little ones amused for hours. This year's event will introduce a venue change to the Franschhoek High School rugby field, in order to accommodate the crowds. Whether visitors choose to indulge in the abundant wine tastings in the iconic Bastille marquee with local fare, food stalls and live entertainment, or explore the lively streets and cosmopolitan atmosphere of the village, there’s something for everyone.