Funnyman Wayne McKay unpacks life during Covid-19 in his show 'The New Normal'

Local comedian Wayne McKay promises bucket loads of laughter to keep the gloomy winter and Covid-19 fatigue at bay with his new one-man show, “The New Normal”.

The Wayne Mckay stand-up comedy show is set to take place at the GrandWest Roxy Revue Bar from Friday, June 11 till Sunday, June 13.

McKay will give audiences a hilarious take on life during the Covid-19 pandemic while figuring out how to operate Zoom, masking while driving, and why 2020 was just not so “Twenty Plenty” as many had anticipated.

“I’ve enjoyed the virtual stage to a degree, but imaginary laughter isn't satisfying. This is a comedy show with nothing but new jokes and a fresh conversation with my people,” says Wayne.

“I think lockdown has forced people to be real with themselves, so I’m being real with myself ... real funny, that is, and I can't wait to see the audience's smiling faces, the look of recovery, the ’I didn't see that coming’, the chemistry between myself and the audience."

Capetonians are in for a treat as this show brings you a full hour of a constant stream of laughs and much-needed entertainment during these uncertain times.

McKay has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade as an actor, comedian and voice-over artist.

He also lends his voice to radio stations including KFM, Bush Radio and Voice of Cape Town.

In 2006, McKay was the voice of the quirky “Whacker” phone prankster on the popular Heart 104.9 FM afternoon drive show.

Tickets to Wayne McKay’s stand-up comedy show “The New Normal” are available at Quicket for R150.

The show starts at 8 pm. Limited tickets are available due to Covid-19 regulations.