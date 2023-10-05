G-Eazy to perform in South Africa for first time on New Year’s Eve

This New Year's Eve, global sensation G-Eazy will perform in South Africa for the first time, electrifying the stage at Ignite Secrets of Summer - the nation's iconic New Year's celebration. With chart-topping hits such as ‘Me, Myself & I’ and ‘No Limit,’ G-Eazy is set to lead a night that will be etched in memory as we usher in 2024.

The American rapper has not only made hits; he’s made history. With multiple platinum certifications, G-Eazy has collaborated with a plethora of industry legends such as Lil Wayne, Halsey, Post Malone, Cardi B, and many other A-list artists. With an artist line-up more expensive than ever, Ignite Secrets of Summer promises a global array of talent alongside South Africa’s top performers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔖![CDATA[]]>𝔢![CDATA[]]>𝔠![CDATA[]]>𝔯![CDATA[]]>𝔢![CDATA[]]>𝔱![CDATA[]]>𝔰 𝔒![CDATA[]]>𝔣 𝔖![CDATA[]]>𝔲![CDATA[]]>𝔪![CDATA[]]>𝔪![CDATA[]]>𝔢![CDATA[]]>𝔯 (@secretsofsummernye) Featuring the largest main stage ever built for a New Year’s Eve event in South Africa, the festival will cover a sprawling 35,000 square metres at the prestigious UCT Rugby Grounds, aimed at hosting over 20,000 festival goers. An annual New Year’s Eve tradition, Secrets of Summer has captured Cape Town’s imagination with its exhilarating atmosphere and versatile music line-up.

Each year, the festival aims to offer a memorable experience that leaves attendees with indelible memories. Event essentials Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023