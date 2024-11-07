Get ready for Cape Town’s most exciting November events: music, culture, and more!

Leading the month’s festivities is the highly anticipated Earthshot Prize Awards kicking off on Wednesday, November 9 at the Green Point Shared Fields, recognising NGOs and eco-entrepreneurs tackling environmental challenges worldwide. The star-studded event will see performances by Grammy-nominated Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Tony Award nominee Lebo M, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, and DJ Uncle Waffles.

To manage traffic around the Green Point area, the City has announced road closures between 3pm and 11pm, impacting Fritz Sonnenberg Road, Vlei Road, Helen Suzman Boulevard, and surrounding streets. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, praised the diverse November calendar. “Whether residents and visitors are looking for sports, music, lifestyle, or thrilling extreme sports events, our city has a rich blend that caters for the entire family.

“We are ready to welcome the world to Cape Town and our staff are on hand to assist in ensuring we provide a memorable and seamless experience for all those in attendance.” For thrill-seekers, the Freestyle Kings motocross showcase is set for this Saturday, at DHL Stadium. This extreme sports event features BMX and FMX riders performing daring stunts from 6pm to 8pm, with tickets available on their website.

Cultural and inclusive events Celebrating its 85th anniversary, the Cape Malay Choir Board’s annual choral competition runs from November 8 to November 30. After the opening rounds at City Hall this week from the 8 to the 10th, the finale will take place at Athlone Stadium on November 30. Also celebrating culture, the Italian Consulate, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, will host “Italy in Town” at Cape Quarter in De Waterkant on November 23 to November 24 .

The two-day event promises a taste of Italy with cooking labs, wine tastings, and live music. Tickets are available via Quicket. Highlighting inclusivity in sport As part of Disability Rights Awareness month, the Cape Town Disabled Open will see disabled golfers from around the world competing at King David Mowbray Golf Club on November 17 to November 18. This premier event showcases the skill and resilience of athletes with disabilities.

Golfer David Watts during the Cape Town Disabled Golf Open at King David Mowbray Golf Club in 2022. Picture: Nick Bothma Red Bull King of the Air, one of the city’s most exciting annual events, returns to Blouberg’s Kite Beach between November 28 and December 8, featuring world-renowned kiteboarders and, for the first time, a women’s division. The event is free for spectators. Nick Jacobsen performs during the Red Bull King Of The Air in Cape Town, South Africa on November 21, 2021. Picture: Craig Kolesky / Red Bull Content Pool Community events closing out the month The DStv Mitchell’s Plain Festival will bring three days of community fun at Westridge Gardens from November 29 to December 1, with local artists like Ziggy4x, Jarrad Ricketts, and Vuvu Kumalo taking the stage. Tickets are available through Computicket.