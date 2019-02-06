Following its successful inaugural event, the Heart Cape Town Music Festival will take place this Saturday, the 9th of February at Newlands Cricket Stadium.
Confirmed artists include the likes of Jimmy Nevis, Youngsta CPT, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, Bobbie van Jaarsveld, Emo Adams, Mango Groove, Freshly Ground, Micasa, Shekhinah, Goodluck and AKA, to name a few.
Independently funded and run by the station itself, Heart FM believes that this music festival is not only a platform to connect with its listeners, but to bring together Capetonians of all ages to interact with on-air personalities and abundance of local talent; all on one day.
See the full line-up below:
AKA
Blackties
Bobby Van Jaarsveld
Craig Lucas
Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels
Early B
Emo Adams
Freshly Ground
Goodluck
Jimmy Nevis
Mango Groove
Micasa
Robin Pieters
Shekinah
Youngsta CPT
Event Information:
Venue: Newlands Cricket Stadium
Date: 09 February 2019
Time: 10am
For more information, go to http://heartfm.co.za/events/heart-cape-town-music-festival/