Following its successful inaugural event, the Heart Cape Town Music Festival will take place this Saturday, the 9th of February at Newlands Cricket Stadium. Confirmed artists include the likes of Jimmy Nevis, Youngsta CPT, Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, Bobbie van Jaarsveld, Emo Adams, Mango Groove, Freshly Ground, Micasa, Shekhinah, Goodluck and AKA, to name a few.

Independently funded and run by the station itself, Heart FM believes that this music festival is not only a platform to connect with its listeners, but to bring together Capetonians of all ages to interact with on-air personalities and abundance of local talent; all on one day.

See the full line-up below:

AKA

Blackties

Bobby Van Jaarsveld

Craig Lucas

Dr Victor & the Rasta Rebels

Early B

Emo Adams

Freshly Ground

Goodluck

Jimmy Nevis

Mango Groove

Micasa

Robin Pieters

Shekinah

Youngsta CPT



Event Information:

Venue: Newlands Cricket Stadium

Date: 09 February 2019

Time: 10am

For more information, go to http://heartfm.co.za/events/heart-cape-town-music-festival/