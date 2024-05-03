Get ready to indulge this weekend at Capegate Shopping Centre’s food, wine and live music festival

Don't miss the chance to savour the flavours, drinks, and chill to the beats at the Capegate Shopping Centre Flavour Fest 2024. Put on your dancing shoes as Capegate Shopping Centre presents a feast of flavour with a festival dedicated to food, wine, live music and community on May 3 and 4.

Flavour Fest promises to be a culinary delight, showcasing an array of delicious food offerings from some of the region's tastiest eateries and vendors. From mouth-watering street food to gourmet treats, visitors can indulge in a diverse range of culinary creations to satisfy every palate. Some of the delights on offer include, Cape Malay House, Touch of Creole, Truck Norris, Taco Mel and more.

In addition to the scrumptious food offerings, the Flavour Fest will feature a selection of drinks to complement the culinary experience. From craft beers to artisanal cocktails, there will be something for everyone. From craft beers to artisanal cocktails, there will be something for everyone. Picture: Cape Town Tourism / iPhotosa / Love Cape Town Look out for Darooca Tequila, Flare Beverages, Leeuwenkuil Wine, Vergelegen Wines, Tipsy Gypsy Cocktail Bar, Amarula Gin, Victoria Gin, Jack Black, Devils Peak, plus others.

Festival-goers will also be treated to live music performances throughout the event, creating the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable weekend. The line-up includes: Early B – known for his infectious energy and catchy tunes, Early B will headline the Flavour Fest with a dynamic live performance that is sure to get the crowd moving. Opening for Early B, with an electrifying set, is DJ Justin Vega.