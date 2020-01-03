Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Supplied

On the January 01, G.H. Mumm and its Master of Celebrations, Minnie Dlamini-Jones hosted a spectacular New Year’s Day celebration. The event, aptly named First Toast, attracted stylishly dressed guests to exclusive lounge bar, The Bungalow in Clifton. A star filled lineup of DJs and live performance kept guests entertained as they welcomed the new decade.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones made a bold fashion statement in an all red halter crop and wide leg pants combination while celebrity guests including Reason and Loot Love, JR and Tshepi Vundla, Langa Mavuso, Moozlie and Khanya Mkangisa stylishly honoured the all-white with a touch of red dress code.

Yoliswa Mqoco. Picture: Supplied

Rich Mnisi. Picture: Supplied

Other famous faces like model Sanele Xaba, Siv Ngesi, Da L.E.S, Jimmy Nevis and influceners Yoliswa Mqoco and Sinovuyo were also spotted celebrating the arrival of a new year.

Guests raised glasses of G.H. Mumm as Minnie gave the much anticipated first toast to 2020.

DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Supplied

“Here’s to success, here’s to daring moments and here’s to celebrating all of your achievements in 2020 and the next ten years to come,” she said to celebratory cheers.

The entertainment line-up delivered on its promise of first-rate performances; rapper Yanga Chief had guests rapping and singing along to his popular hits with Don Design on the decks.

Also on the decks throughout the day and into the evening were the best of SA’s DJs from Maphorisa to PH, DJ Loyd, Sir Vincent and DJ Sumbody.