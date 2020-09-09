GoodLuck set to perform live for Jules’s birthday bash

Since the start of lock down, the live music industry has been on a lingering and dramatic pause, seemingly without end.

Affecting thousands of musicians, sound technicians and events industry employees drastically. The good news is that we are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

For the first time since the live events industry was halted with the nationwide lock down in March, GoodLuck will be making history by performing the first rooftop concert in Cape Town to a real-life audience on Saturday 12 September at 6pm.

The event is going to be extremely exclusive with very limited tickets going on sale in order to comply with Covid-19 regulations, but the band are beyond excited to be performing live to their fans for the first time in 6 months.

“It’s my birthday and needless to say I really need a reason to celebrate! This year has been tough on us all so I think it’s awesome to be able to host a concert to remind us how life is meant to be lived - enjoying the best moments with the people who you love! I can’t wait to connect with some of our fans in person again, it’s going to be so much fun!”, says Jules of GoodLuck.